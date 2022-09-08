Selena Gomez will present category at the Emmy Awards

the fans of Selena Gomez can celebrate, as the actress and producer will be present at the Emmy Awardswhich takes place next Monday (12).

According to the website deadline, the artist was chosen to present one of the categories of the event, which consecrates the greatest hits of North American television. Gomez is nominated for ‘Best Comedy Series’ for the series “Only Murders In The Building“, produced and starring her.

Selena joined the awards snubbed list by not being nominated for the category of ‘Best Actress in a Comedy Series’, while her co-stars – Steve Martin and John Hoffman – compete for the statuette for the male acting category. The series, available on Star+ and Hulu platforms, received 17 Emmy nominations.

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Loemms Angeles, United States.

O Creative Arts Emmys 2022 took place last weekend and advanced the winners of the main technical categories of the award. “Only Murders” won the awards for “Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series”“, Best Sound Mixing” and “Best Production Design”.

The ceremony also awarded, for example, Adele for its variety special”One Night Only” and the late actor Chadwick Boseman by dubbing in “What If…?“.

Adele and Eminem are one step away from becoming EGOT

the british star Adelewas running and won a total of six categories, including “Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)” with your hit special “Adele: One Night Only”. With that, the diva reaches the status of EGOtaking into account a Emmy15 Grammys it is a Oscar.

As such, she is one step closer to becoming a EGOT. Everything that Adele need now is one Tony Awardsso you can join the select group of 17 artists who managed to win all four, for example, Jennifer HudsonJhon LegendRita MorenoMel Brooks and others.

Adele was not present at the event, however, through her social networks, she thanked the fans and the gym for the award:

“Damn, I’m satisfied as a punch! Thanks Ben for leaving this round for me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO! Thank you so much Emmy. I am very honored to receive this”, wrote the star through his Twitter.

Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you Ben for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO Thank you so much @TelevisionAcad I’m so honored to receive this. pic.twitter.com/8viAcENNS9 — Adele (@Adele) September 5, 2022





Eminem is also one step closer to achieving status EGOT after winning the category “Best Variety Special (Live)” with the iconic halftime show super bowl, that was indicated.

gathered by Pepsia NFL and the Roc Nation took to the stage, in addition to the voice of “Lose Your Self”, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamarwhich made them all winners of the Emmy 2022in the same category.

With 15 awards Grammy it is a Oscar of original music on your resume, Eminem just need one Tony Awards to reach your EGOT, as well as Adele.