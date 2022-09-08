‘She’s Being Snubbed’: Amber Heard ‘Ghost’ by Close Friends Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie Amid Financial Struggles

Amber Heard, who is said to be struggling to repay her $10 million debt to ex-partner Johnny Depp after losing the defamation lawsuit against him, has also lost some of her friends in the process. Close friends of the actress, with whom she used to party, reportedly refused to provide financial aid. The actress is employing every strategy at her disposal to try to pay off her debt because it is a significant amount of money for her, however, her plans don’t seem to be working at the moment as her friends’ reactions have not gone as planned.

A source close to Heard told Geo News: “Amber reached out to her old party friends like Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie, hoping they would help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, totally ghosted.” This development comes shortly after it was reported that the ‘Aquaman’ star secretly sold his Southern California home for a hefty profit. TMZ reported that the 36-year-old actress began raising some of that money by selling her Yucca Valley home in the California desert for $1.05 million, a profit of around $500,000 for her.

Although Heard is best known for her work on ‘Aquaman’, since her legal disputes with Depp began, she has yet to receive a significant role in a film. Producers fear fans will boycott any film she stars in, so she’s practically been blacklisted by the industry.

Actress Amber Heard (right) leaves Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The jury in Depp v. Heard awarded actor Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation case against Heard (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to Bol News, the actress has reportedly been given an opportunity, albeit with Zen Models, who will reportedly pay her $9 million to play the lead role in an upcoming pornographic film. The contract, which is reportedly priced at $8 million, also includes an $1 million donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. More recently, some emails were released that appeared to confirm that Heard fabricated some of the evidence her team presented at the trial. She allegedly intended to distort the facts involved in the case and tried to discredit Depp in an attempt to win the case back in her favor.

Amber Heard (left) and Johnny Depp attend the premiere of “Black Mass” during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 14, 2015 in Toronto, Canada (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“I’ve heard audios of Amber confessing to assaulting Johnny and of course her bruised photos are fake,” the source commented. Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard after she wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in December 2018 about her experiences as a victim of violence. She was found guilty of defaming her ex-husband by a jury on June 1. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, although the court later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000 due to state law. limitations.