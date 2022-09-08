Sport coach sees VAR’s performance as “inadmissible” in a disallowed goal against Ponte: “It generates strangeness” | sport

See how the game was covered in Real Time

The complaint is over two points. First, the offside line drawn on the defender, Artur – which did not generate confidence, according to Sportv’s referee commentator, Sandro Meira Ricci. Second, because of the speed in the definition of VAR, as Claudinei focused when commenting:

– Regarding our goal move, generates strangeness. He waited so long to score the penalty for Ponte Preta and didn’t wait to draw the line there to see whether or not it was offside.. As long as I can remember, in football the doubt is for the attack. So it’s not possible that the linesman had the conviction to give an offside like that and to confirm, or not confirm, or cancel our goal without having drawn the line.

“Wait five, ten, fifteen (minutes)… There are much more obvious moves in football that take five, ten minutes to resolve. I think it’s unacceptable. If the VAR is there, working, you don’t have to be in a hurry to restart the game. Wait. Be patient, draw the line”, added Claudinei.

From the moment it was called offside by the field referee until the confirmation of the referee Ramon Abatti Abel, after hearing the VAR on the spot, approximately one minute passed. In the bid commented by Claudinei, in which VAR came into action to be awarded a penalty for Ponte Preta in the 10th minute of the game (see below)there were three minutes of analysis – but, it is worth mentioning, the judge had to go to the booth, as the protocol requires in cases of possible penalty.

Finally, in his criticism of the refereeing, the Sport coach evaluated that the offside line was drawn in order to validate the field marking:

– The flags today are relying on VAR. There’s no way he was sure he was offside. If it was prevented, why did the guy draw the line to confirm the field marking… From what I saw, at least from the broadcast, I don’t agree.

