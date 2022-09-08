Steve Bannon surrenders in New York | World

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, turned himself in to New York authorities on Thursday morning.

The prosecution did not say which charge Bannon is being indicted on, but he had previously been accused of being part of a group that raised US$25 million to build a wall on the border with Mexico, when the former strategist reportedly pocketed about US$1. million to cover personal expenses.

The new indictment comes less than two years after Donald Trump pardoned Bannon of federal fraud charges. Bannon’s pardon was given in the final hours of Trump’s presidential term and is only valid at the federal level, so it cannot overturn state-level charges.

Steve Bannon: See the trajectory of the former Trump strategist

In July, the US Justice sentenced Bannon for contempt of the CPI that investigates the invasion of the Capitol. At the time, he was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor for refusing to testify or provide documents to the House of Representatives committee.

The decision was made by a jury made up of 12 people who took less than three hours to reach a conclusion.

This is the first conviction of a person for contempt of the US Congress since 1974 (at that time, one of those responsible for the Watergate scandal was convicted).

Bannon was one of the top strategists in Trump’s successful 2016 election. After that, he worked in the US government as chief strategist, until, in 2017, he and Trump fell out.

In addition to being a Trump strategist, Bannon was also an investor in media outlets identified with the US right.

Defense lawyers argue that Bannon is a political target. The main witness for the prosecution, for Bannon’s supporters, is a person who identifies with the Democratic Party and is politically motivated, as well as being linked to one of the prosecutors.

The prosecution’s key witness was Kristin Amerling, one of the committee’s top officials who testified that Bannon failed to meet the deadlines for responding to the subpoena (made in September 2021), did not attempt to delay the deadline for responding, and invalidly justified his response. lack of responses (he said he would be protected by the confidentiality to which presidents are entitled, claiming that his testimony at the CPI would violate Trump’s secrets).

The prosecution responded that Bannon showed disdain for Congressional authority and needed to be held accountable.

Bannon’s role in the invasion

The CPI says that Bannon spoke with Trump at least twice on the eve of the attack, and that the former strategist also attended a planning meeting at a hotel in Washington DC.