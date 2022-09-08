Tencent invests €300m and doubles its stake in Ubisoft

Tencent has increased its stake in Ubisoft after making an investment valued at €300 million. As a result, the Chinese company holds a total of 16.8% of the French publisher’s shares and doubles its stake as one of the main injectors for the Guillemot family.

The news comes after rumors spread, where an article published in Reuters had mentioned the company’s interest in becoming majority owner of the publisher of Assassin’s Creed. A few weeks later, the agreement is consolidated and Tencent starts to manage 49.9% of GBL, having 5% of the voting rights and with no option to act as a board of directors.

The negotiation maintains Guillemot as the company’s current commander and does not propose changes to strategic vetoes. Out of the €300 million, €200 million will be used to purchase Ubisoft papers directly, while the rest will go towards supporting Ubisoft’s creative capability departments.

The purchase also provides for a large individual performance by Tencent and offers the possibility of expanding the shares it holds separately from 4.5% to 9.9%. The Chinese company is required to hold its assets for a period of five years.

Tencent and Logitech G work on new console

Recently, Logitech G confirmed that it is working with Tencent on the development of a cloud-based handheld console. According to the manufacturer, the project will have broad support for AAA titles and will be compatible with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service. Click here to learn more.

