Termites teach how to design materials with advanced properties

Editor of the Technological Innovation Website – 09/07/2022

Provide the basic shapes and quantities of each shape and the program creates the material.

[Imagem: Caltech]

Termite teacher

Taking inspiration from the way termites build their nests, researchers have developed a platform to design new materials that mimic the fundamental rules hidden in nature’s growth patterns.

And, very commonly, nature builds things up using the power of disorder, not order.

Inside a termite nest, for example, there is a network of interconnected asymmetric structures, like the inside of a well or sponge. Made from grains of sand, dirt, dirt, dung and saliva, this irregular, cluttered structure looks arbitrary, but a termite nest specifically optimized for stability and ventilation.

Using these rules, it is possible to create engineered materials – some prefer architectural materials – with specific programmable properties.

“We thought that by understanding how a termite contributes to nest making, we could define simple rules for designing architectural materials with unique mechanical properties,” said Chiara Daraio of the California Institute of Technology, noting that when each termite starts working, he doesn’t even have a project, he doesn’t know what his colleagues are doing and he can only count on the resources at his disposal.

“Termites are only a few millimeters long, but their nests can reach 4 meters high – the equivalent of a human being building a house at the height of Mount Whitney, California,” said Daraio – Mount Whitney has a local prominence. of 3km.

[Imagem: Oratile Leipego]

When disorder is more interesting than order

The architected materials are foam-like solids, formed by basic units that are then organized into 3-D, nano-micrometer-scale structures. This is an area where research has focused on periodic architectures, where each unit cell has a uniform geometry, such as an octahedron or cube, and then these unit cells are repeated to form a lattice structure. It has given some interesting results, but the team felt that their own results had limited functionality.

“Periodic architectures are convenient for us engineers because we can make assumptions in analyzing their properties. However, if we think about applications, they are not necessarily the ideal design choice,” said Daraio.

Disordered structures, such as a termite nest, are more prevalent in nature than periodic structures, and often have superior functionality. But, until now, no one had discovered a reliable way to design them.

When building its nest, a termite does not have an overall nest design and can only make decisions based on local rules. For example, a termite might use grains of sand it finds near its nest and nest the grains following the procedures learned from other termites: A round grain of sand may nest next to a crescent shape for added stability.

It turns out that these basic adjacency rules can be used to describe how to build the entire nest. So the team created a computer program to design materials from simple rules, which define how two different blocks of materials can stick together, for example.

Example of output from the virtual growth program.

[Imagem: Ke Liu et al. – 10.1126/science.abn1459]

Virtual growth program

The algorithm created by the team, called “virtual growth program”, is quite generic, being able to simulate from the natural growth of biological structures to things like… the construction of termite nests.

Instead of a grain of sand or speck of dust, the virtual growth program uses specific geometries as building blocks, as well as adjacency guidelines for how those blocks can come together. The virtual blocks used in this first demo include an L-shape, an I-shape, a T-shape, and a +-shape.

Furthermore, the availability of each building block is given a set cap, mimicking the limited resources a termite can find in nature. Using these constraints, the program builds an architecture in an array, and then these architectures can be translated into 2-D or 3-D physical models.

“Our goal is to generate disordered geometries with properties defined by the combinatorial space of a few essential shapes, such as a straight line, a cross, or an ‘L’ shape. These geometries can then be 3D printed with a variety of different materials, according to application requirements,” explained Daraio.

The engineered materials are then constructed and tested in the laboratory.

[Imagem: Ke Liu et al. – 10.1126/science.abn1459]

design better materials

Mimicking the randomness of a termite nest, each geometry created by the virtual growth program is unique – changing the availability of L-shaped building blocks, for example, results in a new set of structures.

By varying the virtual inputs – the materials available for construction and the quantities of each – the team generated more than 54,000 samples of simulated architectural materials.

The simulations ended up generating groups of materials with different mechanical characteristics, which can determine how a material deforms, its stiffness or its density. When these clusters are graphically depicted, it becomes possible to analyze the underlying rules of disordered structures, from the relationship between the shape of the blocks and the availability of each block to the mechanical properties obtained.

“We want to understand the fundamental rules of material design so that we can create materials that outperform those we currently use in engineering,” said Daraio. “For example, we envision creating materials that are lighter, but also more resistant to fracture or better at absorbing mechanical impacts and vibrations.”

