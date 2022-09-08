The Son | New movie starring Hugh Jackman gets teaser, check it out

The Son/Reproduction

The actor Hugh Jackman released just now, the first teaser of the film The Sonand will have a cast like Vanessa Kirby and Anthony Hopkins.

Remembering that The Son will be part of director Zeller’s trilogy (My Father) which is an adaptation of the trio’s third title, The Mother.

Check out the trailer below:

The new Sony Pictures film will be directed and written by Florian Zeller (Meu Pai) and a cast formed by Hugh Jackman (Logan), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) Zen McGrath (Marks of the Past) and Anthony Hopkins (My dad). on the soundtrack Hans Zimmer (Interstellar) will be largely responsible.

The Son Synopsis

The Son follows the life of Peter (Hugh Jackman) and his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby. But it’s thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) shows up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

The Sun It is scheduled to premiere on November 11th.

