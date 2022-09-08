The Twilight Scene That Made Fans Sick at the Movie Theater

Bella’s birth scene in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 caused physical symptoms in some people at the time.

Twilight is one of the most popular sagas in cinema, with five films released from 2008 to 2012, all based on the books written by Stephenie Meyer. The franchise was marked by the romance between vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and Isabella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and a scene Breaking Dawn – Part 1 may have caused epileptic seizures in viewers at the time of the film’s release in theaters.

This scene deals with the traumatic birth of Bella in the first Breaking Dawn movie, who nearly dies giving birth to her daughter with Edward, Renesmee Cullen, a vampire-human hybrid.

In an ABC News report at the time of the film’s release, several cases were reported of people saying they suffered epileptic seizures because of the birthing scene. According to the report, movie seizures, also known as photosensitive epilepsy, are believed to be a result of the red, black and white glow during the scene seen in Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011).

A California man, Brandon Gephart, was reportedly rushed to the hospital after becoming ill while watching the Twilight scene. “He was convulsing, huffing, trying to breathe. He scared me a lot,” his girlfriend Kelly Bauman told CBS Sacramento.

“It’s like a light switch going off, because it hits your brain all at once,” said Dr. Michael G. Chez, Sutter Sacramento’s medical director of pediatric neurology and epilepsy, in an interview with CBS 13 in Sacramento, adding that “the problem with theaters, it’s dark, the flashing lights there are more like a strobe light.”

Similar cases have been reported in other regions of the country. In Utah, a couple told ABC-4 in Salt Lake City that Bella’s birth scene caused her husband to pass out, then his body to shake. “I didn’t really remember what happened next, I think I passed out. According to her, I was shaking and mumbling different noises”, she says about the event.

What is the story of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1?





In Breaking Dawn – Part 1, Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) finally get married, in a ceremony attended by friends and family. The couple decides to spend their honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro and, soon after, Bella becomes pregnant. What they didn’t expect was that the pregnancy would be so complicated, putting the life of the baby and the mother at risk.

the saga movies Twilight are available in the Star+ and Prime Video catalogue.