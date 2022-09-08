Thursday on TV: “thrillers”, comedies and action, to recover from “Last Night in Soho” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Last Night in Soho

TVCine Top, 7:35 pm

Eloise is a shy young woman with a great passion for design one day, she finds herself transported to Soho, in the 1960s, inexplicably incarnating in the body of Sandy, a singer who fights for revenge in the London night. One thriller Edgar Wright’s PsychologicalShawn of the Dead) which was one of the most critically acclaimed and amazing films of 2021, with Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in the lead roles.







intimate danger

AXN Movies, 9:10 pm

Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt are the protagonists of this thriller focused on the socio-political problem of Northern Ireland, which was also Alan J. Pakula’s last film (Klute, Sofia’s Choice, The Pelican File). Frankie MgGuire (Brad Pitt) is an IRA leader who takes refuge in New York, under a false identity, in the home of Tom O’Meara (Harrison Ford), an Irish policeman who is unaware of the activities of his guest. The story gets complicated when Tom becomes suspicious of Frankie, involved in an arms deal.

Booksmart: Smart and Rebels

Hollywood, 9:30 pm

Actress Olivia Wilde made her debut behind the camera with this comedy in which two friends (Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein), about to enter college, decide to experience in one night everything they gave up because of their studies. The performances are in charge of Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte.

transformers

Fox, 10:15 pm

Straight from the childhood of those already inducted come the Transformers, mechanoids from a distant planet that can be camouflaged in the form of cars, planes and other electronic devices. When the ruthless Decepticons, determined to dominate the Universe, invade Earth, these robots do everything to ensure that Good can triumph and the planet is saved. Young Sam and Mikaela will be key players in this battle. An action movie full of amazing special effects, signed by Michael Bay, with Josh Duhamel, Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf in the main roles.

Our Consul in Havana

RTP1, 22:44

In 1872, José Maria de Eça de Queirós is appointed consul in Havana (Cuba). As the highest representative of the Portuguese Government, one of the main purposes that led him to that country is to free thousands of Chinese workers enslaved by the sugar landowners. Directed by Francisco Manso (The Testament of the Nepumocene Lord), a fiction film based on real events, with a screenplay by António Torrado and interpretations by Elmano Sancho, Mafalda Banquart, João Lagarto and Pedro Frias, among others.







The impossible

Hollywood, 2:25 am

This is the dramatic story of the Belón family, who escaped with their lives one of the greatest natural disasters in recent years: the tsunami which reached Southeast Asia in December 2004. Starring Naomi Watts (Oscar nominee) and Ewan McGregor, the film won five Goya awards, including best director, for Juan Antonio Bayona. The screenplay was written by Sergio G. Sánchez, in partnership with Maria Belón.







SPORT

Futsal: UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2022

RTP2, 16:52

RTP2 continues to follow, live, all the emotion of the matches of the National Team in the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship to be played in Jaén, Spain. The Quinas team, coached by José Mendes, now faces the Italian team in a difficult game that could be decisive for the passage of the group stage. The narration is by António Pedro Carvalho with comments by Fernando Paiva, former futsal goalkeeper.

CHILD

Hercules (V.Port.)

Disney Channel, 11:25 am

In 1997, Disney, by the hand of Ron Clements and John Musker, picked up the story of Hercules, the legendary Greek god also known as Heracles, the son of Zeus and Hera who is stripped of immortality. He is then forced to prove that he is a true hero to get her back. In the dubbing, the voices of Miguel Ângelo, José Raposo, Carla de Sá and Fernando Luís appear.