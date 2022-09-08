Tom Cruise sends a shout to the public on top of a plane to promote Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 1

The famous video displayed on the Paramount Pictures during CinemaCon at the beginning of the year that showed the actor Tom Cruise on top of a moving plane was officially released by the studio.

Officially because the content had been much commented on by those present at the event, until months later, it appeared in a leaked form on social networks in recent weeks and was the subject on Twitter that did not forgive the video for its comical aspect and that it became memes.

Paramount Pictures decided to capitalize on the virality of the video and officially released it.

Watch below:

Tom Cruise gets a new Mission: Impossible in Mission: Impossible 7 trailer

In the video Cruise presents the trailer for the new Mission: Impossible that at the time won the title of Mission: Impossible 7 – Settlement Part 1. The actor was about to release Top Gun: Maverick which in the end has already grossed over 1.4 billion dollars worldwide. It’s the biggest release in the studio’s history.

Introducing the #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer, the @TomCruise way. See you at the movies. pic.twitter.com/WSCdwgBOC4 — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) September 7, 2022

New Mission: Impossible movies delayed to 2023 and 2024

In the list we have Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales.

Plot details were also not revealed.

Check out our review of the sixth film here.

Mission: Impossible 7 – Settlement Part 1 arrives in July 2023.

