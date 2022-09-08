Tom Hanks talks if he would ever join the MCU » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks talks about whether he would join the MCU, even though he’s never been approached by Marvel Studios for a role.

Tom Hanks talks if he’ll ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he seems open to the idea. Marvel Studios has had little trouble attracting top-notch talent to join the MCU over the years. While Phase 1 puts riskier casting choices like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in the lead roles, Hollywood veterans like Anthony Hopkins, Jeff Bridges, William Hurt, Tim Roth, Hugo Weaving, Tommy Lee Jones, Samuel L .Jackson, and more united. By the time Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019, the MCU was easily securing Oscar winners and some of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars to give movies incredible star power.

Thanks to the continued popularity of the MCU movies, Phase 4 was able to keep bringing great actors to the cast. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings got Tony Leung as Wenwu and brought back Trevor Slattery from Ben Kingsley. Black Widow got Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz to join Scarlett Johansson, while eternal featured an incredible cast with notable stars in Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got John Krasinski to make a cameo as Reed Richards and returned Patrick Stewart to the role of Professor X, and Thor: Love and Thunder got Christian Bale to play Gorr, the Butcher of God.

The MCU’s pull is now on legendary actor Hanks. During an interview with Josh Horowitz and the Podcast happy sad confused to promote his upcoming Disney live-action work Pinocchio film, Hanks was asked about the possibility of joining the MCU. He reaffirmed that Marvel Studios never approached him about being on one of their projects, but Hanks is open to that. He compared the prospect of joining the MCU to a John Ford Western due to each dominating Hollywood in such a significant way for such a long period of time, saying: “You can perhaps say that the John Ford universe of westerns is not that different, perhaps, than the Marvel universe of films. If it’s a John Ford Western, would you do it?” Hanks concluded his comparison by saying: “You can do it.”

Last year, Hanks confirmed that Marvel Studios never approached him about being a part of the MCU. While his latest comments don’t point to the two-time Oscar winner desperately wanting to join the franchise, he at least seems open to the possibility. Hanks went on to mention that he hasn’t seen every movie in the MCU, but he never stopped admiring the work and performances. With him back in the Disney fold to Pinocchiothere’s a chance that a meeting with Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel Studios will take place at some point to see if a role can be found for Hanks.

There have been several requests from Hanks to join the MCU over the years. One of the most popular suggestions was for him to play Uncle Ben for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. That didn’t happen in the first MCU Spider man trilogy then spiderman 4 would have to be where it changes. Hanks could also play someone like Professor X or become the voice of Galactus. Thanks to Multiverse Saga’s massive roster, there’s no shortage of projects for Hanks to participate in and roles to play. Now just see if Marvel convinces him to join the MCU.

Source: Josh Horowitz