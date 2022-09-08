Toronto Film Festival starts with Oscar expectations







Photo: Publicity/Universal Pictures: The Fabelmans / Modern Popcorn

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) begins its 2022 edition this Thursday (8/9). As usual, the event partially coincides with the Venice Film Festival, but this year, instead of repeating the titles shown in Italy, the Canadian show will serve as an exclusive stage for world premieres of films nominated for the Oscars.

Several titles stand out among the great premieres absent from Venice. The most anticipated are “The Fabelmans”, fiction inspired by memories of Steven Spielberg’s youth, “Empire of Light”, an ode to the cinema by Sam Mendes, and “Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets”, a continuation of “Between Knives & Secrets” (2018), directed by Rian Johnson.

In addition, Toronto will also host “Causeway”, starring Jennifer Lawrence, “The Menu”, with Anya Taylor-Joy, “My Policeman”, with Harry Styles, and “The King Woman”, which features Viola Davis as a warrior of the Kingdom of Dahomey, Africa.

But the schedule also brings, of course, the films that are being applauded for a long time in Italy, such as “The Son”, by Florian Zeller, “The Banshees Of Inisherin”, by Martin McDonagh, and “The Whale”, by Darren Aronofsky.

The film that will serve as the opening for the film show is “The Swimmers”, a drama by British director Sally El Hosaini (“My Brother the Devil”) about the real story of swimming sisters Yusra and Sarah Mardini, who fled as refugees from Syria. ravaged by war to participate in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Bringing together North America’s top film critics, the Canadian festival is the biggest “test drive” of many Oscar nominees’ pretensions. Positive reviews – and awards – can lock in favorites. “Green Book” and “Nomadland” won the 2018 and 2020 editions before claiming the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences trophy.

The Toronto Film Festival runs until September 18. See below the list of films confirmed at the event.

Opening

“The Swimmers” by Sally El Hosaini

Gala presentations

“Alice, Darling” by Mary Nighy

“Black Ice” by Hubert Davis

“Butcher’s Crossing” by Gabe Polsky

“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” by Peter Farrelly

“The Hummingbird” by Francesca Archibugi

“Hunt” by Lee Jung-jae

“A Jazzman’s Blues” by Tyler Perry

“Kacchey Limbu” by Shubham Yogi

“Moving On” by Paul Weitz

“Paris Memories” by Alice Winocour

“Prisoner’s Daughter” by Catherine Hardwicke

“Raymond & Ray” by Rodrigo Garcia

“Roost” by Amy Redford

“Sidney” by Reginald Hudlin

“The Son” by Florian Zeller

“The Swimmers” by Sally El Hosaini

“What’s Love Got To Do With It?” by Shekhar Kapur

“The King Woman” by Gina Prince-Bythewood

Special Presentations

“Allelujah” by Sir Richard Eyre

“All Quiet on the Western Front” by Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh

“Blueback” by Robert Connolly

“The Blue Caftan” by Maryam Touzani

“Broker” by Hirokazu Kore-eda

“Brother” by Clement Virgo

“Bros” by Nicholas Stoller

“Catherine Called Birdy” by Lena Dunham

“Causeway” by Lila Neugebauer

“Chevalier” by Stephen Williams

“Corsage” by Marie Kreutzer

“Decision to Leave” by Park Chan-wook

“Devotion” by JD Dillard

“Driving Madeleine” by Christian Carion

“El Suplente” by Diego Lerman

“Empire of Light” by Sam Mendes

“The Eternal Daughter” by Joanna Hogg

“The Fabelmans” by Steven Spielberg

“Glass Onion: A Mystery Between Knives and Secrets” by Rian Johnson

“Good Night Oppy” by Ryan White

“The Good Nurse” by Tobias Lindholm

“Holy Spider” by Ali Abbasi

“Joyland” by Saim Sadiq

“The King’s Horseman” by Biyi Bandele

“The Lost King” by Stephen Frears

“A Man of Reason” by Jung Woo-sung

“The Menu” by Mark Mylod

“On the Come Up” by Sanaa Lathan

“One Fine Morning” by Mia Hansen-Løve

“Other People’s Children” by Rebecca Zlotowski

“Moonage Daydream” by Brett Morgen

“My Policeman” by Michael Grandage

“Nanny” by Nikyatu Jusu

“No Bears” by Jafar Panahi

“The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile” by Kathlyn Horan

“Saint Omer” by Alice Diop

“Sanctuary” by Zachary Wigon

“Stories Not to be Told” by Cesc Gay

“Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Östlund

“Walk Up” by Hong Sang-soo

“Wendell & Wild” by Henry Selick

“The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky

“Women Talking” by Sarah Polley

“The Wonder” by Sebastián Lelio