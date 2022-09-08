Watch Brasil is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

This week, another news has arrived for Fire TV Stick users. Now Watch Brasil is now available on Amazon’s device. The platform is a hub that brings together content such as movies, series, music and educational video, in addition to having several open channels in its programming.

As a result, the platform’s more than 500,000 subscribers will be able to enjoy the service through Amazon devices, only needing to download and log in to access the content.

“Our strategy is centered on the user experience, so developing apps so that our customers can easily log into any app is essential. Amazon is a very relevant player and the Fire TV Stick is a very attractive plug and play solution for those looking for an affordable and practical conversion alternative”, says Maurício Almeida, CEO of Watch Brasil.

The streaming service is also available on other platforms and tools. On television, it can be accessed through Google’s Chromecast, or on Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony’s Android TV. It still has the app that is available for download for Android and iOS.

However, to subscribe to Watch Brasil it is necessary to have a provider available in the region. To verify this information, simply access the platform’s official website and fill in the city in which you want to hire the service.

About Watch Brasil

Currently, Watch Brasil has channels such as TV Band, SBT, Record and RedeTV, as it was the first streaming service that brought the open TV schedule to programming. In addition, it also has several channels present in pay-TV.

Just like any streaming platform on the market today, it also has a catalog of movies and series. According to the company, there are more than 11,000 hours of content available to the public.