What Chile has to teach – 07/09/2022 – Maria Hermínia Tavares

The speech of Chilean President Gabriel Boric, after the results of the plebiscite on the new national Constitution are known, raises him to the small list of democratic statesmen that Latin America has known throughout its troubled and often tragic history.

Rejected by a strong majority, the text was more than a proposal to replace the one inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship (1973-1990) and amended by the free governments that succeeded it. In more than three hundred articles, he expressed the utopia of a democratic and renewing left that Boric embodies.

Indeed, his election and the so-called Constitutional Convention both resulted from the massive wave of protests from 2019-2020, which Chileans call “el estallido” (the bang) and which seemed to shatter a party system known for its solidity and predictability.

Without exception, the acronyms that had shaped the electoral dispute since the end of the bloody military regime suffered a bloodletting of voters; the system pulverized itself into a tangle of subtitles and movements. The former student leader arrived at the Palacio de La Moneda at age 35, although he only received 25.8% of the vote in the first round and depended on the support of the center-left — whose legitimacy he contested — to get elected in the second round. In the assembly chosen to draft the new Charter, with gender parity guaranteed in advance, representatives of social movements prevailed over professional politicians.

The outcome of the plebiscite shows that the organized and politically active part of society is not confused with the preferences of the majority, nor does it express it, even when it is seen as its most legitimate and generous translation.

Faced with the blinding will of his fellow citizens, Boric bowed to it, saluting it as an expression of the strength of Chilean democracy, called for dialogue and agreements to overcome the country’s “fractures and pains” and pledged to seek with Congress and society the “constitutional itinerary” capable of producing a version that reflects the majority sentiment of Chileans.

In doing so, he showed a strong commitment to the values ​​and rules of democracy, which is always based on heeding the voice of the polls and on the search for possible convergences.

All the opposite of what we have here: a president who does not miss the opportunity to treat opponents as enemies, foment the population’s turmoil —even on the day that the 200th anniversary of Independence is celebrated— and manufacture suspicions about the elections that may only power and on the institutions that ensure respect for citizens’ choices.