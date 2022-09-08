what to do if you get one?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

If you’ve ever received an out-of-court notice, you know that this can be very worrying. After all, a lot of people don’t know what to do when going through a situation like this, and they end up scared.

In general, notifications bring a large volume of information and in a language that is not accessible. This makes it tricky to know what to do next. So, to get an idea of ​​what action to take, check out below.

What to do if you receive an out-of-court notification?

First, it is necessary to clarify that the extrajudicial notification can be used as a tool for different purposes. One of them, for example, is to request the payment of debts. Another reason is to request the eviction of real estate. In addition, in other cases, the notification serves to warn you of the possible legal consequences of some type of act.

However, despite seeming something scary, most of the time, the extrajudicial notification comes in “peace”. That is, to try to resolve an issue amicably, without appealing to justice. Hence the name, extrajudicial. In addition, many companies opt for this means of communication to solve the problem in a practical and economical way. Thus, it is much cheaper than filing a lawsuit in court.

Finally, if you’ve received an out-of-court notice, don’t panic. The first thing to do is to look for the institution that made the notification, asking for more information on the subject. That’s because, if it’s an undue charge, you can already solve the situation and, if necessary, seek help from a lawyer. It is also important to note that the notification may have been sent after the debt was paid off. In that case, just ignore it.

If the situation is more complex, you can ask a lawyer to help you understand the information in the notification. And if need be, resolve the issue before it becomes a de facto legal issue.

Image: Andrii Zastrozhnov / Shutterstock