where to watch the South American game LIVE

Credit: Photo: Mauro Horita / São Paulo FC (Art: Adriano Oliveira)

This Thursday (8), São Paulo welcomes Atlético-GO at the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo stadium, Morumbi, from 9:30 pm, for the second and decisive duel of the semifinal phase of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the first leg, played last week at the Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia, Dragão beat Tricolor Paulista by the score of 3 x 1.

Jorginho, Shaylon and Léo Pereira scored the goals in favor of the hosts, while Luciano scored the net for coach Rogério Ceni’s team.

After the initial result, Atlético-GO reaches the big decision of the continental competition with one more victory, any draw or even if they lose by up to a goal difference.

São Paulo qualifies in regular time in case of a triumph by three or more goals advantage.

If the match ends with a victory for Tricolor by two more goals, the finalist will be defined in the penalty shootout.

In a single game, as has been the case since the 2019 season, the 2022 Copa Sudamericana decision will be on Saturday, October 1, at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time), at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium, in Córdoba, Argentina.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Atlético-GO LIVE

São Paulo x Atlético-GO will be broadcast live and exclusively by Conmebol TVa closed pay-per-view channel that holds the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores da América, Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana.

The channel can be purchased through a subscription TV plan (available from operators Claro-Net, Sky and DirecTV Go).

Sao Paulo vs Atletico GO

Copa Sudamericana semifinals

When: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Where: Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, known as Morumbi, in São Paulo

Probable escalation of Sao Paulo: Felipe Alves, Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Jonathan Calleri and Luciano; Coach: Rogerio Ceni

Probable escalation of Atlético-GO: Renan, Dudu, Wanderson, William Klaus and Jefferson; Edson Fernando, Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato and Diego Churin; Coach: Eduardo Baptista

Arbitration: Dario Herrera (referee), Gabriel Chade and Facundo Rodriguez (assistants), all from Argentina; and Leodan Gonzalez (video referee), from Uruguay

how to watch live: channel Conmebol TV in pay-per-view on closed TV (available on Claro-Net, Sky and DirecTV Go operators)