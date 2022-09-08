Which new Apple Watches support 4G/LTE from Brazil?

Another new line Apple Watches landed today and, as usual, there are those who are already thinking about purchasing one of the new models (GPS + Cellular) outside the Brazil and want to make sure that it will work properly with the 4G from here.

As with previous generations, Apple has developed three models for each size of Apple Watch (Second Generation SE, Series 8 and Ultra) to support 4G and UMTS networks around the world; which of them, then, are compatible with Brazilian networks?

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple’s new entry-level smartwatch has the following models (for the 40mm and 44mm cases, respectively):

A2726 and A2727 : sold in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico;

and : sold in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; A2725 and A2724 : sold in European, Asian and Middle Eastern countries;

and : sold in European, Asian and Middle Eastern countries; A2885 and A2856 : sold in mainland China and Hong Kong.

The first two models ( A2726 and A2727 ) are compatible with bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz) and 7 (2600MHz). These models, therefore, do not support band 28, which can cause some connection difficulties in some locations in Brazil.

The next two models ( A2725 and A2724 ) are also compatible with bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz) and 7 (2600MHz), also supporting band 28 (700MHz APT).

Finally, the last two models ( A2885 and A2856 ) bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz), 7 (2600MHz) and 28 (700MHz APT) are also supported.

Apple has not yet informed, but everything suggests that the models that will be homologated in Brazil will be the same ones marketed in Europe, that is, the A2725 it’s the A2724 .

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8, in turn, is sold in the following models (41mm and 45mm, respectively):

A2772 and A2774 : United States, Canada and Puerto Rico;

and : United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; A2773 and A2775 : countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East;

and : countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East; A2857 and A2858 : Mainland China and Hong Kong.

The first two models ( A2772 and A2774 ) are compatible with bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz) and 7 (2600MHz).

Already the models A2773 and A2775 are compatible with bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz), 7 (2600MHz) and 28 (700MHz APT), as well as the last two models ( A2857 and A2858 ).

Again, Apple must approve the models here A2773 and A2775 .

Apple Watch Ultra

The unprecedented Apple Watch Ultra also only has three models, as it is only available in one size (49mm). Are they:

A2622 : United States, Canada and Puerto Rico;

: United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; A2684 : countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East;

: countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East; A2859 : Mainland China and Hong Kong.

While the first model ( A2622 ) is compatible with bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz) and 7 (2600MHz), the remaining two models ( A2684 and A2859 ) are compatible with bands 1 (2100MHz), 3 (1800MHz), 5 (850MHz), 7 (2600MHz) and 28 (700MHz APT).

Again, the likely model that will be marketed here is the A2684 .

It is possible to say, therefore, that all the new models sold are compatible with the Brazilian 4G/LTE — even though the American devices have this limiter of not working in band 28, as in previous generations.