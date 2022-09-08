Who is Vitor Silva, Brazilian who introduced the iPhone 14 Pro

who was connected to Apple event of today waiting to see the company’s news was surprised to see on the screen the name very Brazilian Victor Silva, followed by a pleasant accent that betrayed his Brazilianness. He appeared at the presentation after 1h21m to deal with the iPhone 14 Pro cameras.

As proud Brazilians, we went in search of the young man’s profile and discovered that Vitor is iPhone product manager and works at Apple seven years ago in the area of worldwide product marketing.

His academic life, according to his LinkedIn profile, includes a degree in administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Managementin the United States.

In addition to Apple, Vitor has worked for several notable companies around the world, including Unilever (Sao Paulo), the Sony (UK), the Spotify (New York, USA) and the PayPal (San Francisco, USA). In other words, his baggage is large and, from what we could see in today’s presentation, he must do a great job — not to mention the great responsibility he was and he did very well.

Anyway, nothing better for a Brazilian fan of technology than celebrating our independence by seeing a brazuka standing out at Apple’s most important event. How proud! 😊🇧🇷