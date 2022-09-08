Will Ahsoka’s trailer be released at D23 2022? » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Disney+’s D23 Expo is set to return later this week, and among the many content updates the company may release, many Star Wars fans are looking Ahsokafirst trailer. The 2022 D23 Expo will be on the 9th, 10th and 11th of September and will potentially provide attendees with their first update on the Star Wars spinoff show since they released teaser images at this year’s Star Wars Celebration on May 29. So far, Disney has announced that several big names in the entertainment industry such as Lilly Singh, Raven-Symoné and Brie Larson will be attending this year’s event. panels, and promised several updates around games and Wonderful properties.

In general, Ahsoka will be carried out in the same period Boba Fett’s Book and the Mandalorianfollowing the events of Star Wars: Rebels and Return of the Jedi. At Disney’s Star Wars Celebration in May, images released revealed that titular Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) would be joined on-screen by others. Star Wars: Rebels family members like Chopper, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla. Additionally, Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno and Ray Stevenson have also been cast in undisclosed roles for the show. Otherwise, little is known about the plot of Ahsokaexcept that production began just before the 2022 Star Wars Celebration on May 9.

Given that Ahsoka has been filming for several months now, a new first look or trailer could be available for the 2022 D23 Expo. While Disney has not released an anticipated production completion date, the months that have passed have offered ample opportunity for further filming. However, Disney may also decide not to pursue Ahsoka show releases due to the relatively recent Star Wars Celebration updates, perhaps focusing on the next andor release.

What to Expect from an Ahsoka Trailer

If one Ahsoka trailer drops at D23 Expo 2022, there are several moments, scenes and characters that can be revealed. As Ahsoka is currently working to find Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), audiences could expect to see Admiral Thrawn’s star-breaker remains as part of the investigation. More scenes of Sabine, Hera and Ahsoka aboard the Ghost can also be included, along with any contacts they make during the search. Potential villain reveals could include remnants of the Empire seeking revenge for their downfall, or bounty hunters also on the trail. Finally, maybe Anakin Skywalker can show up to dispense with remembered wisdom Star Wars‘ favorite padawan, and if Disney follows its trend of secret, veiled revelations, perhaps audiences can get a narration or a silhouette of Admiral Thrawn or Ezra himself.

even if an employee Ahsoka trailer is not released at the 2022 D23 Expo, the material that audiences saw has a clear focus for the series and narrative potential to explore the newly reformed galaxy. a trailer for the Ahsoka show could only add to that emotion by adding familiar faces. And Disney itself couldn’t help but see the potential to use the interest surrounding a new trailer to promote its next one. Star Wars releases along with it.