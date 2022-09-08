With a goal and record, Pedro praises Flamengo’s performance against Vélez | Flamengo

At the end of the match, Pedro denied that the team had considered a calm match after the victory the previous week and praised the team’s posture.

– No one from the cast said it was going to be easy, the press, everyone was talking. We kept it serious, like in the first game. It’s a great team. They started playing very well, they scored the first goal. They were managing to get out a little in the first half, at halftime Professor Dorival managed to get it right. We managed to turn around, this shows the ability of this team. Third final of this squad and I hope to win more titles – analyzed.

Best moments: Flamengo 2 X 1 Vélez Sarsfield, for the semifinals of Libertadores 2022

+ Read more Flamengo news

The performance in this match yielded another important mark. Pedro became the player with the most goals in a single edition of the Libertadores for Flamengo, with 12. So he surpassed Zico and his teammate Gabigol, who boast 11 goals.

1 of 3 Pedro celebrates in Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield — Photo: André Durão Pedro celebrates in Flamengo x Vélez Sarsfield — Photo: André Durão

Happy with the brand, he recalled the moments when he attended the stadium as a fan and dreamed of playing in the competition.

– Very happy with this brand, a dream that I fulfill. I lived coming to Maracanã to see Flamengo games in Libertadores. Conquering this brand is a dream. But I can’t stop here, the most important thing is the collective title – he emphasizes.

– I grew up watching my father talk about Zico. He always talked to me, I know how great Zico is. It’s a dream not just for me, but for the whole family. He is the ultimate idol for my father. Also Gabriel, who does a great job, is Flamengo’s idol. And I also thank the whole team and Professor Dorival.

the good phase increases the expectation for a possible call-up to the Brazilian National Team. Next Friday, coach Tite will announce the names chosen to face Ghana and Tunisia, in preparation games for the World Cup.

– I’m very happy with the moment, good expectation. But, as I always say, it’s to keep working and evolving, God willing, the doors of the national team will open – he concluded.

Flamengo will face Athletico-PR in the Libertadores final, which is scheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Pedro was in the group that lost the decision to Palmeiras last year, and now he expects a new story in front of the Paraná team:

– I hope it’s different in this final. We know how difficult it is. Three finals is not for every group. It will be a great game, very difficult. We were able to eliminate them in the Copa do Brasil, but we know how difficult it is. I hope we have a great duel and come out victorious.

2 of 3 Pedro in Flamengo x Vélez — Photo: André Durão / ge Pedro in Flamengo vs Vélez — Photo: André Durão / ge

Other topics covered by Peter

– It’s been a very special year for me. I grew and matured a lot, especially mentally. A year of ups and downs did not start well. I was resilient, and God gave me a lot of strength when I needed it, Professor Dorival also gave me a lot of confidence, he talked to me and I was able to focus on who I always was. But I hope it is crowned with titles, the important thing for me is always the collective. I hope to continue growing to do the best for this shirt.

Possibility to win the King of America award

– My main focus in Guayaquil will be winning the Libertadores. Individual award will be a consequence of collective work.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧