With an eye on 2023, Corinthians monitors a duo of strikers to reinforce the squad

The 2023 season has already started for the Corinthians. The club is planning ahead for the construction of the squad for next year and sees forwards Paulinho and Pedro Raul as options to reinforce the squad.

+ Corinthians Mantle: see the finalist models for Timão’s fourth shirt in 2023

However, the Corinthians board has not yet moved to hire any of these athletes and this should not occur before a definition is made on who will be the club’s coach next year.

It is worth remembering that Vítor Pereira has a contract until the end of December and will only communicate his permanence, or not, in the Corinthians technical command at the end of the Brazilian championship.

Even so, Timão has already sought information about the two attackers and the balance was different in relation to each one.

+ Check the Brasileirão table and simulate the Timão games



Initially, Pedro Raul seems to be more within the Corinthian reality. The name pleases many people inside Parque São Jorge. And as the player belongs to Kashiwa Reysol, the purchase situation is viewed with great optimism.

According to information obtained by THROW!the Japanese team has not yet defined the player’s request, but works with values ​​around 2 to 5 million dollars (R$ 10 to 26 million, at the current price).

Pedro Raul is the top scorer of the Brasileirão, with 15 goals (Photo: Heber Gomes/Goiás)

Paulinho, a striker who stood out at Vasco in 2018, is seen as a more distant asset for Corinthians to buy.

The athlete is trying to get rid of Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, and he could be successful in that until the end of the season, as his contract with the Germans expires in the middle of next year. Paulinho’s intention is to return to Brazil. However, teams with greater financial power than Timão dream of the player. The main one is Atlético-MG.

Paulinho has been at Bayer Leverkusen for four seasons (Photo: Disclosure/Bayer Leverkusen)

Even so, Corinthians does not rule out making an attack on the athlete, if it is confirmed that he is free on the market. With the departure of Willian and the loan of Mantuan to Zenit, from Russia, until the middle of the next season, Timão is looking for an edge forward.