With Bolsonaro, Flamengo x Vélez was almost a political act

Maracanã sold out, tickets sold out, and the game of the most popular club in Brazil earning a spot in the Libertadores final. The scenario could not be more perfect for politicians to publicize their campaigns less than a month before the elections. With the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, leading the line, candidates occupied the tribunes, posed for photos sewing their alliances and, with the right to green and yellow “drops” amid the red-black crowd, made the atmosphere of the semifinal between Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield almost a political act.

Bolsonaro chose Maracanã as the final destination of a day full of commitments in celebration of the Bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, which began in Brasília and extended to celebrations in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Many fans who were in the stadium, even went straight from the demonstrations, which gave the green yellow tone in the midst of the vast majority of the red-black sea in the stands. Such flamenguistas wore shirts alluding to Flamengo, but with the colors of the national flag, or were with the Brazilian team, or even, in smaller numbers, of Bolsonaro himself.

The President of the Republic occupied the stage of honor in the company of Senator Romário, candidate for reelection, and the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, who is also trying to be reelected. Both are from PL-RJ.

Bolsonaro appeared on the kind of “balcony” of the tribune only once and divided the reactions of the fans. In the short time he waved to the public, he received applause, boos, curses, shouts of “Mito” and also heard insults directed at former president and candidate Lula, of the PT. On the balance, there was a balance between support and criticism.

Fla fans wear green and yellow shirts alluding to the club’s shirt: many went straight from the act in Copacabana Image: Bruno Braz / UOL Esporte

With a strong security apparatus, the tribune of honor also had many “pirate parrots” and lower-ranking politicians, mainly from regions of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Outside the Maracanã, many candidates also put teams to publicize the campaign, with flags, “santinhos” and stickers. Romario was one of them. Tita, a former Flamengo player, went to “melee” with the fans. He is running for federal deputy.

Unlike on other occasions, Bolsonaro preferred not to appear publicly after the game, when Flamengo sealed their 2-1 comeback victory over Vélez Sarsfield and stamped their passport to the Libertadores final, in Guayaquil (EQU), on October 29. , against Athletico-PR.