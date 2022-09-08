Xavi gets excited about Barcelona’s rout in the Champions League and says who in his team is ‘at the level of the best Neymar’

Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou in the Uefa Champions League

O barcelona gave definitive proof that he wants to be a protagonist again in Champions League. Lulled by a pulsing Camp Nou, Xavier Hernández’s team went 5-1 at Viktoria Plzenfrom the Czech Republic, and opened the campaign with victory in group C in a Robert Lewandowski’s Gala Night.

But for the team coach, another name deserves mention: Ousmane Dembélé. In an interview after the match, Xavi even compared the Frenchman with Neymar.

“I’ve seen few players with that skill in one-on-one. He is at the level of the best Neymar. He has suffered a lot in recent years and deserves what he is now. There is no pure winger that can go out on either side like he does,” he said.

“Ousmane has been doing very well and Robert has made the difference. We had many opportunities to score more goals. We were superior and hence the resultalthough it bothered us to concede that goal almost at half-time due to our mistake, they caught us in a corner that we took, these are things that we have to improve”, he added.

Author of a hat-trick, Lewandowski was also the subject of the coach’s press conference. “Robert is insatiable. It’s fantastic to have him on the team, I’m running out of praise. But it’s not just the hat-trick, it’s everything he does and what he contributes.”

In the other group match, the Bayern Munchen won the Inter Milan 2-0 in Italy, with goals from Sané and D’Ambrosio (own). Round two is next Tuesday, September 13.