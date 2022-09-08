Zendaya wears black high-slit dress with thick boots in NYC: photos

Image credit: ROKA/BACKGRID

Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while in the Big Apple on September 7, pairing the fitted dress with a pair of trendy chunky boots that went up to the knee. Keeping her classic minimalist look, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks in an elegant bun. She also opted to only rock the essentials when it comes to her shopping trip accessories with black sunglasses, a silver watch and a simple chain necklace. So chic!

It looks like the former Disney Channel star was still rocking the birthday glow as she turned 26 on September 1st! Zendaya shared an adorable childhood photo on her official Instagram to thank her 151 million followers for their many well-wishes on September 2. ) thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. In the photo, a mini Zendaya enjoyed a moment in the pool and posed with her tongue out while wearing a purple tank top for the swim session.

To help her complete another year of life, many of Zendaya’s famous friends also took to the post’s comments section to wish her well. The legendary Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote: “Happy Birthday!!!! Kisses from all of us! X.” Kerry Washington, 45, joined in the conversation: “Happy happy birthday beautiful!!!!!! Xoxoxoxo.”

Notably, there was no post from her boyfriend Tom Holland26, as it did the year before: the Spider-Man: No Way Home The actor is currently taking a break from social media, according to his August 13 video on his Instagram. The two are still going strong as the celebrity couple were spotted holding hands and having coffee together on September 3. In Los Angeles.

