Zendaya wears black high-slit dress with thick boots in NYC: photos

Admin 6 seconds ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Zendaya makes a fashion statement in black leather boots and a black dress while shopping in Manhattan. Photo: Zendaya BACKGRID USA SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 US: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK customers - Photos containing children, pixelate face before publication*
Zendaya participates in the Valentino Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, presented during Paris Fashion Week Fashion Valentino F/W 22-23 Front Row, Paris, France - March 06, 2022
Image credit: ROKA/BACKGRID

Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while in the Big Apple on September 7, pairing the fitted dress with a pair of trendy chunky boots that went up to the knee. Keeping her classic minimalist look, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks in an elegant bun. She also opted to only rock the essentials when it comes to her shopping trip accessories with black sunglasses, a silver watch and a simple chain necklace. So chic!

Zendaya
Zendaya rocks a black high-slit dress on September 7 in New York. (ROKA/BACKGRID)

It looks like the former Disney Channel star was still rocking the birthday glow as she turned 26 on September 1st! Zendaya shared an adorable childhood photo on her official Instagram to thank her 151 million followers for their many well-wishes on September 2. ) thank you for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful. In the photo, a mini Zendaya enjoyed a moment in the pool and posed with her tongue out while wearing a purple tank top for the swim session.

Zendaya
Zendaya is all smiles while in New York ahead of NYFW on September 7th. (ROKA/BACKGRID)

To help her complete another year of life, many of Zendaya’s famous friends also took to the post’s comments section to wish her well. The legendary Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote: “Happy Birthday!!!! Kisses from all of us! X.” Kerry Washington, 45, joined in the conversation: “Happy happy birthday beautiful!!!!!! Xoxoxoxo.”

Notably, there was no post from her boyfriend Tom Holland26, as it did the year before: the Spider-Man: No Way Home The actor is currently taking a break from social media, according to his August 13 video on his Instagram. The two are still going strong as the celebrity couple were spotted holding hands and having coffee together on September 3. In Los Angeles.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Mortal hadn’t been canceled » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

George Miller almost directed a Justice League movie, and the history of DC movies would …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved