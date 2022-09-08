Zoe Saldaña begins a hot relationship with a renowned chef in new Netflix series

THE Netflix announced From Scratchher new romantic miniseries that will arrive later this year in the catalogue.

In it, the young American student Amy (Zoe Saldana) gets involved with Sicilian chef Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea).

Their first images and a poster were released.

about the series

Amy’s idyllic summer of study abroad starts off perfectly: good food, beautiful company and beautiful seaside settings. But their journey quickly becomes more complicated.

As if the couple’s cultural differences weren’t enough, Lino soon faces health problems that could separate the two lovers.

To overcome this unforeseen challenge, Amy and Lino will have to unite their families in a cross-country support system that avoids borders and overcomes obstacles.

From Scratch is based on the New York Times bestselling memoir by Eureka and the star of Never Have I ever…, Tembi Locke.

Like Locke’s real-life story, the series is a family affair: Locke’s sister Attica (co-writer of Ava DuVernay’s series Eyes That Doom) serves as showrunner. It was filmed in Los Angeles and on location in Florence, Italy.

From Scratch is produced by Tembi Locke herself, as well as Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company (Witherspoon introduced the memoir as part of her Book Club).

Beside Saldana and Mastrandreathe series also stars Keith David, Danielle Deadwyler, Kellita Smith and Judith Scott.

From Scratch arrives at Netflix on October 21st.

See the images: