10 tech news to get your day started (08/09)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Wednesday (07). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. Apple announces iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with Pro battery. Check out all the model specs!

2. iPhone 14 will arrive in Brazil costing up to R$15,500. The products are already on sale at Apple’s online store; see prices!

3. iOS 16 will be released on Monday (12); see compatible iPhones. The new iOS 16 can now be downloaded and installed by users of compatible iPhones starting today (7); see what’s new and how to update,

4. iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max arrive with new ‘smart’ notch. The models had a visual overhaul, check it out!

5. iPhone 12 and 13 are cheaper with the launch of the iPhone 14. With the launch of the iPhone 14, Apple has reduced the prices of the iPhone 12 and 13; check which ones are still being sold and which ones were left out.

6. Apple announces AirPods Pro 2 with up to 30h battery life and improved ANC. The new 2nd generation AirPods Pro were announced today (7) with improvements to active noise cancellation and even more battery life.

7. Radio completes 100 years in Brazil; remember first transmission. The radio made its debut during the centenary of Independence, with speech and music.

8. Elections 2022: what are the challenges of the next government in the area of ​​science? Scientists call for a resumption of investments and readjustment in postgraduate scholarships to support national research.

9. Chicago Fire: Season 11 wins unprecedented honeymoon promo; watch! In addition to Chicago Fire, new NBC promo also features never-before-seen footage from Chicago PD and Chicago Med; Look!

10. 9 important books to understand the Independence of Brazil. We indicate 9 important works to understand the different nuances about the Independence of Brazil.