4 signs with great chances of becoming millionaires: check yours!

A survey profiled the most successful CEOs of the top 100 companies in the US and UK. The interesting thing was that they had something in common. They did well in their careers because their zodiac sign, in addition to some other characteristics, were the same.

Doing well in your career: understand the research

Studies have shown that those people who did well in their careers were mostly men. Aged between 50 and 59 years old and that 62% of these millionaire CEOs had something in common: the sign. The result showed that the astrological house that appeared most among them was that of Capricorn.

Some others signs also appear in the list, see what they were below.

See the signs of CEOs who will do well in their careers

The list shows the order of the signs that appeared the most among the CEOs of the 100 largest companies and that did well in their careers.

Capricorn: the first to appear on the list, in more than 50% of the results, the people of this house are considered excellent strategists. Their main characteristic is quality and high performance in everything they do.

Libra and Gemini: appearing in second place, these two houses also did well in their careers. Libra is very diplomatic and harmonious. Gemini is extremely communicative and agile. Of course these two would be here.

Virgo, Taurus and Leo: in third place in the research we found these signs tied. The Leo with his leadership ability, the Virgo extremely analytical and organized and of course the ambitious Taurus, who organizes things in his favor.

Pisces, Cancer and Aquarius: sharing fourth place, the water and air signs were tied. All three are versatile and adapt well to different environments.

Scorpio, Aries and Sagittarius signs also appear, but with little relevance. Do not forget that this was a very specific survey and that it does not reflect the capacity and quality of the professionals.

