5 Adjustments You Should Make Now to Your Phone Notifications | Productivity

You can change the way you receive notifications on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones using some very simple native tweaks. This can be useful because, in some cases, alerts can be annoying or even invasive, making navigation and privacy difficult for users. Therefore, it is possible, for example, to prevent received reminders from being displayed on the lock screen, or even to block notifications of messages sent by certain contacts. Here are five ways to control your notifications.

How to Hide the Notification Bar on Android

7 iPhone notification tips to take advantage of mobile alerts

1 of 6 Learn about five adjustments to make on your cell phone and restrict app alerts — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Discover five adjustments to make on your cell phone and restrict app alerts — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

📝 iPhone does not show WhatsApp notifications; how to solve? Find out on the TechTudo Forum.

1. Block notifications so only you can see them

By default, some phones can display notifications on the lock screen. This means that anyone who has access to the smartphone will be able to view incoming alerts and messages. To prevent this from happening, you can lock reminders so that they are visible for reading only after your phone is unlocked. That way, when you receive an alert, the lock screen will only show the icon of the app that sent the notification.

To perform the adjustment on Android, tap “Settings” > “Lock screen” > “Notifications” > “Icon only”. On iPhone, the function can be configured in “Settings” > “Notifications” > “Notification Style”. Choose the desired app and select “Show views” as “Never”.

2 of 6 Hiding the content of notifications on the lock screen helps to have more privacy — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Hiding the content of notifications on the lock screen helps to have more privacy — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

2. Use Scheduled Resume (iPhone)

iPhone phones with iOS 15 or higher have a function that allows you to set a specific time for the smartphone to display a summary of received notifications. That way, based on the usability of the apps, you can set a priority order and display period for reminders.

To schedule the notification summary, go to “Settings” > “Notifications” > “Scheduled Resume” and activate it. Then tap “Applications at a Glance” and select the apps you want to include. then press “Schedule” and tap the button “Add” to enter a new schedule or the button “To remove” to delete a schedule. Then adjust the time for each configured scheduled digest.

3 of 6 The “Scheduled Summary” displays less relevant alerts only at specific times of the day — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro The “Scheduled Summary” displays less relevant alerts only at specific times of the day — Photo: Reproduction/Clara Fabro

3. Mute app and people notifications

It is possible to disable notifications for specific applications and also for people in messengers. The feature can be useful when you want to keep an app on your smartphone, but not receive notifications from it. In the same way, it is possible to mute a contact from your WhatsApp, for example, but not necessarily delete it from the agenda.

To perform the adjustment on Android, go to “Settings” > “Applications”. Select the app you want to mute and tap “Notifications”. Then disable the option “Show notifications”. On iPhone, go to “Settings” and search for the app you want to mute. Then tap on his name, go to “Notifications” and then disable the key “Allow Notifications”.

In WhatsApp, open the conversation tab with the person and tap the three dots located in the upper right corner. then press “Mute notifications” and choose from the available periods. On Telegram, activate the feature by entering the chat of the person you want to mute and tapping the three dots. so go on “Mute” and select from the available options as “Silence Forever” or “Mute for…” and determine the period.

4 of 6 Completely silence applications through the cell phone settings — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Completely silence applications through the cell phone settings — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

4. Create Focus mode and select which apps can notify you

Focus mode is a system that blocks apps and pauses notifications for a period determined by the user. So, when the phone is in a specific Focus mode, only selected apps will be able to send notifications and be accessed. After the allotted time for the feature to end, notifications received during the period when the feature was active will be displayed on the mobile.

To activate the tool on Android, go to “Settings” > “Digital Wellbeing” > “Focus Mode”. On iPhone, functionality can be found at “Adjustments” > “Focus”. Then select the type from the options “Do Not Disturb”, “Personal” or “Sleep” or create a new mode. Then, tap on the chosen focus and, in the “Allowed notifications”press on “Add” and select the apps you want to notify you in that specific mode.

5 of 6 Android’s focus mode makes it possible to manage time in applications — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Android’s focus mode makes it possible to manage time in apps — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

5. Allow (or not) notifications of system updates

Some Android phones can notify you when there are new app updates available, which can be annoying – especially if it happens excessively. For that, go to “Settings” > “Applications” > “Google Play Store” > “Notifications” > “Notifications Category” and disable the option “Updates Available”. It is worth remembering that, if you do this, you will need to manually search for cell phone updates.

6 of 6 Learn to disable notifications about app store updates — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes Learn how to disable notifications about app store updates — Photo: Reproduction/Flávia Fernandes

See too: 3 features Instagram ‘copied’ from other social networks