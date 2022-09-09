Adam Sandler turns 56 | Discover the BEST and WORST movies from one of Hollywood’s greatest comedians

With a career spanning 35 years, 83 acting credits, 61 producing credits and 29 writing credits, Adam Sandler completes today, September 9, 56 years of age. Sandler began to gain attention in his career when he was cast as part of the comedy’s fixed cast Saturday Night Live, one of the longest-lived on American TV, completing its 47th year on the air in 2022. SNL, as it is popularly known, served to form several generations of Hollywood comedians, such as veterans such as Eddie Murphy and Bill Murray. In 1990, Adam Sandler joined the comedy team, where he remained until 1995. Each season some members manage to stand out and gain so much evidence that they expand their careers to the big screen. That was exactly the case with Adam Sandler.

Adam Sandler is definitely one of the biggest examples when it comes to SNL cast members who have had the most success in their careers after the show. In the same year that he said goodbye to the program, Sandler began to star in his films in Hollywood. Sandler also became one of the biggest examples of disagreement between critics and the public about a celebrity. While pundits continually turned up their noses at all the comedies he starred in – a fact that hasn’t been softened in the least over all these years – audiences came to theaters making his films blockbusters, and turning Adam Sandler into a true star in the film industry. industry.

Adam Sandler is also a visionary and was the first big name in Hollywood to see potential in streaming platforms as the wave of the future for movies, closing a million-dollar exclusive deal with Netflix. And although critics continue to look negatively on Adam Sandler’s comedies, when he decides to star in dramas he is always highly praised by the same experts. In honor of Adam Sandler’s 56 Springs, we’ve selected through an extensive survey of critics and the general public, the best and worst films of his career. Check it out below.

This was the first film starring Adam Sandler that became a huge success, leaving the niche of fans of slapstick comedies. Before that, his films might even have fans, but it was here that Adam Sandler guaranteed his ticket to Hollywood’s A team. That’s because he brought humanity to his usually silly films, with a romance that won audiences around the world. Pairing with the comedian, Drew Barrymore became his perfect screen duo (repeated twice more). Other than that, it brought a plot set in the 80s – today a type of clothing that has become commonplace. In the story, Sandler plays a guy who sings at weddings and was abandoned by his own fiancée. He falls in love with a dreamy waitress (Barrymore), engaged to a jerk.

Enjoy watching:

The above is the only stated comedy to make it into the list of Adam Sandler’s best movies, yet it’s a sweeter romantic comedy than what we usually see the actor in. Now in fourth position comes a film that for many should be in the first place of the best of Adam Sandler, especially the fans of cinema from Paul Thomas Anderson. This was an unusual collaboration, but it worked very well and showed that Sandler was also able to work on more conceptual, minimalist projects, far from the usual bullshit. Yes, there is a certain humor in intoxicated with love, but not in the way expected by the comedian’s fans. In the film, Sandler plays a lonely and troubled guy who falls in love and starts a relationship with an English woman.

Written and directed by the darling of North American independent dramatic cinema Noah Baumbach, this is another film in Adam Sandler’s career described as a comedy, although its strong ties to drama do not let much of the public realize what the film’s true genre is. What we can say is that this is one of Sandler’s “serious films” that are often praised by critics, and really are different from what most are used to seeing him. To give you an idea, the feature that chronicles the misadventures of a family and their peculiar issues made its debut at the prestigious Cannes festival. The feature brings together on the scene for the first time Sandler and Ben Stiller, two of the great names of American comedy… in a drama film! In addition, it also features Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson.

Winning the silver medal with the second place on the podium of the best films by Adam Sandler, we have a dramatic thriller beyond tense. The comedian’s best films are signed by some of the best independent filmmakers today. They are truly authorial directors. In the list we already had Paul Thomas Anderson and Noah Baumbach, now it’s the turn of the brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, equally responsible for a jolt in the career of Robert Pattinson in Good behavior (2017). Here, Sandler plays a Jewish jewelry dealer from New York, addicted to gambling and owing his pants down. As you might expect, there are some very dangerous people on his tail, and he’ll have to dot the “i’s” over the course of a busy day. For his work, many felt that Sandler deserved an Oscar nomination.

Absolute surprise in the first place as the best film of Adam Sandler’s career. Climbing the podium with the gold medal, we have a production released this year by Netflix, which managed to surpass some of Adam Sandler’s most prestigious works, such as Drunk with Love and Uncut Gems. Sandler’s new darling is a sports movie, which brings the comedian as a talent scout in basketball. He discovers a player on the streets of Spain and decides to invest in him to become the new star of the American national league. It’s always interesting when we witness old landmarks being toppled, and here we have a new cult object for Adam Sandler fans and a lauded new drama under his belt.

05 | Bulletproof (1996)

When he ended his run as one of the most charismatic members of Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler soon found himself ready to star in his own movies on the big screen. And at that time, two features in particular were responsible for kick-starting the comedian’s career today: Billy Madison – A Goofy Heir (1995) and A Crazy in Golf (Happy Gilmore, 1996), two films of brainless, below-the-belt humor. The two soon became cult by fans of the comedian, and in addition they became responsible for the production company of Adam Sandler’s films, Happy Madison – which is the junction of the titles of his first successes. But at this stage there was also Bullet proof, a movie that didn’t quite know what to do with Sandler and decided to put him in the middle of a buddy cop-style cop action plot with Damon Wayans. Precisely for this reason, he became one of the most obscure of this phase.

04 | Adam Sandler’s Eight Nights of Madness (2002)

The world of the seventh art is very rich and vast. And one of the things I find most interesting is discovering films that many don’t even know exist. After all, what would you think of a traditional animation like the old Disney ones, but with Adam Sandler playing himself as the protagonist and the usual tenor of his films incorrect? Or who knows even worse, making an effort to eschatology? Well, it’s not urban legend or fake news, this film not only exists, but is also completing twenty years of its release in 2022. Sandler’s idea was to celebrate his Jewish roots with a different “Christmas” film, since the members of this religion do not celebrate Christmas, but Hanukkah, a holiday rarely portrayed in the cinema compared to December 25th. But for that, the comedian chose an incorrect animation and not very recommended for the little ones.

Now business starts to get serious. Coming in third place for Adam Sandler’s worst films, and climbing to the podium with a bronze medal, we have the continuation of a film that many would bet to be present among the five worst. You know that “it can’t get any worse than this” story? That’s what many detractors thought of blockbuster Big people (2010) – movie that many define as “Sandler and friends going on vacation and shooting a feature”. Showing that it can always get worse, the first Gente Grande escaped the “wall”, but the second had no way of escaping. And if we thought we had already seen much of the bad taste repertoire in Sandler’s films, how about seeing the comedian wake up with a deer in his room, which after the scare urinates on his face? Pure comedy.

Few are the films that have the audacity to obtain a 0% rating from the press on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. This literally means that no one has been able to find redeeming elements in a production. It’s rare, but it happens. And on the list, not even the number one spot got such a low rating from critics. That space was occupied by Adam Sandler’s second worst. Climbing to the podium with the silver medal of the worst, The 6 Ridiculous, the first collaboration between Sandler and Netflix, garnered zero percent positive press reviews. It may seem like a coincidence, but in the same year as Sandler’s corny Western, director Quentin Tarantino released his second western titled The Hateful Eight. Is Sandler’s title a reference to Tarantino’s Snow Western? — we know the two know each other and are friends, with the director joining Little Nicky, and Sandler being the first choice for Eli Roth’s character in Inglourious Basterds.

Let the drums roll. Universally hated, the number one spot for Adam Sandler’s worst films, taking the gold medal podium, is Jack & Jill (in the original). When it was announced and released its first trailers, this “comedy” by Adam Sandler seemed like a bad joke by the comedian, testing the loyalty of his fans. That kind of, “let’s see how far they follow me”. Here, as everyone must know, Sandler plays a pair of twin brothers. The man is a typical character in Sandler’s comedies. But what draws attention negatively is the portrayal of the actor in the role of Jill, the sister of the protagonist. Sandler and his drag performance sound like a bad Total Zorra skit. But if it were only up to us here at CinePOP, other films would occupy the first positions, since Jack & Jill keeps a funny participation of Al Pacino like himself, even playing with his Oscar snubs. Which is more than we can say for many of his other comedies.

Don’t forget to watch: