After being applauded at the Venice Film Festival, Brendan Fraser receives a message from The Rock

Movie star Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rockused his social networks recently to post a message of support aimed at his colleague Brendan Fraser. In fact, Fraser is strongly remembered for the “The Mummy” franchise. However, it is important to remember that the films were subject to harsh criticism due to the plot and the CGI itself, which was used in “Scorpio Rei”, for example.

In view of this, although there is an emotional appeal linked to a feeling of nostalgia towards the films, today they are seen with different eyes. Despite this, Fraser recently received applause at the Venice Film Festival when he presented the drama “The Whale”.

After that, the star The Rock, in a message published via Twitter, wrote:

“Man, it makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me as I entered the ‘Returns of the Mummy’ franchise for my first role, which started my career in Hollywood. Cheering for all his success brother, and congratulations to friend Darren Aronofsky!”

However, it is important to point out that this feature is based on the homonymous play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”. In view of this, the film tells the story of Charlie (Fraser), a man who has reached middle age and who tries to reconcile with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink) after abandoning his own family a few years ago.

In addition, it is important to make it clear that the A24 production intends to be launched on an international circuit on December 9, 2022. However, for fans of the actor who live in Brazil, unfortunately there is still no confirmed date for the launch takes place in Brazilian territory.

In fact, it is important to point out that Aronofsky is widely known in the world of the seventh art for his dense and critical films that, in most cases, are the subject of several controversies. However, it should be noted that his best-known works are “Requiem for a Dream”, which brought Marlon Wayans, Jennifer Connelly, Jared Leto and Ellen Burstyn involved in a plot that addresses the themes of drug addiction and the underworld of existence. .

Finally, another work for which Aronofsky is recognized is called “Black Swan”, starring Natalie Portman, which ended up earning the filmmaker an Oscar nomination for best director. Thus, among these highlights, “Mother”, a completely psychological film full of subjectivities, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, could not be missing.