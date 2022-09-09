After images at airport, family plans Cara Delevingne intervention

posted on 09/09/2022 15:22



Cara Delevingne is seen weakened and acting strange – (Credit: Playback/Twitter)

Actress and model Cara Delevingne, 30, has made recent public appearances looking weakened and acting strangely. According to the newspaper The Sunfamily and friends of the famous plan an intervention.

Cara Delevingne was seen at an airport in the United States wearing only socks, apparently nervous, with disheveled hair and visibly out of her mind.





This was her last public appearance as she prepared to board Jay-Z’s private jet at a Los Angeles airport.

According to sources from DailyMail, the actress was extremely agitated and could not control her body movements. She was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping the phone and walking around very nervous and like she couldn’t stop moving.

Cara arrived at the airport with her assistant around noon local time and was wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt, black pants and yellow socks with no shoes.

Also according to the source, on the way to the airport, Delevingne left her feet out of the car window, in addition to arriving two hours late for her flight. The assistant took the actress’ dog in her lap and the straw hat that had the words “Hangover” in bright pink as the two walked towards the aircraft.

The week before, the actress was photographed smoking some kind of pipe alone in a car.

I’m just shocked by the Cara Delevingne situation…

how did she get so lost? she was one of the highest paid models in the WORLD. she worked with Karl Largerfeld, made a lot of badass movies…

when she showed up at that event with megan the stalion she was already sick, but pic.twitter.com/oix8pYG2cF — sarah ???? waiting AE (@vaughnfalcone) September 9, 2022





Cara Delevingne’s behavior has family and friends worried, who plan an intervention to help her.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend said. The Sun on Wednesday (7/9). “There’s been talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need,” the source added. “She’s been ‘burning the candle’ on both sides lately, and it’s clearly taking its toll on her,” she lamented.

Cara Delevingne is the daughter of wealthy real estate agent Charles Delevingne and Pandora, who live in England. She has three siblings, including socialite Poppy Delevingne.