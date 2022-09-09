After suffering hacker attack, RJ City Hall decides to change 20,000 computers

As a result of a hacker attack last month, the City of Rio de Janeiro decided to update half of its technology park. About 20 thousand active computers in the public agency will be replaced by new equipment. The total cost of this change could exceed the mark of BRL 130 million.

According to the agency, the exchange is necessary to update the software, keeping the equipment in line with the latest options, which also represents an alignment with the most current fixes for security breaches. The computers currently present in the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro run the Windows 7a system that is already considered a legacy software, as support ended on January 14, 2020.

“At first, we will change from 5,000 to 6,000 computers, prioritizing essential systems, such as those that serve the financial, collection, administrative, payment of social benefits and licensing sectors”explained the municipal secretary of Government and Public Integrity, Tony Ferreira de Carvalho Issaac Chalita.

According to the newspaper “O Globo”last week the first batch with 1,200 computers arrived, at a cost of R$ 8 million, agreed in a contract bid by the Price Registration System.

So far, City Hall technicians have not yet identified the origin of the cyberattack. There is also a lack of evidence whether sensitive data, such as taxpayer information, has been copied. The case remains investigated by the police.

As a security measure, the official website of the City Hall (www.rio.rj.gov.br) remains offline. Some digital services to issue IPTU, ISS and ITBI guides, in addition to the Invoice, have already been established, but much still needs to be done. Of the 800 digital systems, only 120 have been standardized.