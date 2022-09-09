Ahsoka: Website may have leaked actor who will play Ezra Bridger in the series

Ahsoka/Ezra Bridger/Lucasfilm/Reproduction

Strongly awaited by fans of Star Wars in the upcoming live-action series of Ahsokain an update, the site may have leaked who will be largely responsible for bringing the famous Jedi to life in live action, Ezra Bridger.

In recordings currently, the production of the intergalactic universe starring Rosario Dawsonwill continue the events of rebelsdrawing from the franchise, to which he introduced the mysterious whereabouts of his friend Bridger, in addition to the dangerous strategist of the Empire, Admiral Thrawn, whom apparently, the title Jedi will be looking for.

Although many fans expected that Mena Massoud to play Ezra Bridger, according to the portal Cinelinxthe actor Eman Esfandi (King Richard)will play the beloved character for the series Ahsokain addition to being set for the role in the future of Star Wars. Nothing so far is confirmed.

And behind Ahsoka’s cameras? Discover production details!

With production by big names like Jon Favreau and Dave Filonithe show starring Rosario Dawson already has confirmed lineups of Natahsa Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and among other names.

With filming scheduled to begin in the coming months, the series Ahsoka remains without a premiere date set for 2023 on Disney+.

