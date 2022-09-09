Antero Greco says he is fine and reveals that he will undergo surgery

Journalist Antero Greco, a commentator for ESPN channels, said he is fine after feeling sick during today’s edition of SportsCenter. However, he revealed that he will have to anticipate a surgery that was scheduled for October.

“I ended up having symptoms and remnants of a surgery that I had in June and that I knew I would have to do again, but in principle without haste, maybe for the beginning of October, half of the next month. How did this crisis happen to me during the program , this surgery will be brought forward to the beginning of the week”, said Antero in an audio sent to colleagues and friends, without specifying the health problem. O UOL Esporte confirmed the authenticity of the audio.

“Fortunately, I was very well assisted in the initial assistance, and my doctor came to see me, reassured me and said that everything is fine. What we would do more calmly now will have to be done urgently. I am optimistic and so are they. Soon , I hope to be back at SportsCenter. Thank you for the positive thinking and prayers,” added the journalist.

ESPN announced that he was treated and taken to a hospital, without providing further details on the location.

Antero, 66, felt sick when the presenter of SportsCenter, Felipe Motta, questioned his colleague about the performance of the São Paulo fans in the victory over Atlético-GO in the South American.

“I’m seeing a São Paulo that actually has, in fact, is…”, Antero began in response, no longer able to continue his reasoning. “… A support from their fans that at some high moments, they didn’t have. It’s impressive. The fans of São Paulo reminds me of the fans of Palmeiras and Corinthians when their teams were…”, Antero tried to continue while doing signals for the presenter to resume command of the program.

“I think the drought has changed…”, Felipe said, before stopping the agenda and asking: “Is everything okay, Antero?”. “No,” summed up the commentator. Quickly, the presenter announced the display of the break, which lasted more than five minutes. Upon returning to the program, Felipe appeared alone on the bench and informed the viewers of his colleague’s health status.

“Sports fans, we’re back. You noticed in the last block that Antero Greco didn’t feel well. He’s being taken care of next to the studio. He’s fine, he’s better, but he won’t be able to continue on our program”, completed the journalist, who continued alone in the attraction.

At the end of the program, Felipe made a new update on the board and reassured the fans. “We had a scare. The information is that Antero Greco is being treated, he is with his doctor. He is well, conscious and we wish him a speedy recovery”, he concluded.