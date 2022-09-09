Apple TV+ to release documentary about Selena Gomez: ‘My Mind and Me’

Selena Gomez announced this Thursday, 8th, that a documentary About Your Life is in production and will be released by Apple TV+ coming soon.

Entitled My Mind and Me (My Mind and Me), the film will go through the last six years of the singer and actress’ life, a period in which she went through ups and downs, including a kidney transplant and the battle with depression.

The documentary will be directed by Alek Keshishianfilmmaker responsible for In Bed with Madonna (1991), one of the most successful features of the genre, and will have the same team of Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (2021).

“After years in the spotlight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This singularly raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light. “, says a statement from Apple TV+.

Selena gained fame in the Disney Channel with the show Wizards of Waverly Place, but made a career in music and film after leaving the station. She is currently the actress and producer of the series Only Murders In The Building.

Selena Gomez with actors Martin Short and Steve Martin in a scene from the series ‘Only Murders In The Building’. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais