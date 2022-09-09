Botafogo issues a note on Jorge Braga’s departure: ‘It is evident that he abdicated his position almost immediately after the SAF was implemented’

O Botafogo issued an official note this Friday afternoon (9/9) confirming the departure of the CEO Jorge Braga and rebutting the arguments used by the executive in the action that runs in Justice. In a firm tone, the note – signed by SAF alvinegra – says that “it was evident” that Braga “abdicated from office” and that such an attitude resulted “in breach of professional obligations and duties”.

As reported in the morning by Blog do Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper “O Globo”, Jorge Braga went to court alleging lack of autonomy, emptying of the function and also lack of payment. In the text, Botafogo confirmed the legal dispute and says that the services for which the former CEO charges payment were performed by third parties.

📄 Check out Botafogo’s official note:

We confirm that Jorge Braga is no longer linked to SAF Botafogo. The Club will seek new management paths and is investing in all corporate and football areas, in line with the executive profile defined and led directly by John Textor. Regarding Mr. Jorge Braga, it is evident that he abdicated the position of CEO almost immediately after the implementation of the SAF, resulting in the breach of professional obligations and duties. Braga now seeks payment from the Social Club and SAF for services that were in fact performed by third parties, unfortunately resulting in a legal dispute.

Our attention will not be diverted. Our strategic planning for the coming years aims at a strong and winning Botafogo on and off the field, with its proud fans and repositioning our brand in the market at the height of its greatness.

All efforts are focused on building a project based on hard work, business ethics and competitive excellence. Botafogo will be led by those who are fully aligned and committed to these ideals. Our team is chosen and is at the service of the chosen.

SAF Botafogo