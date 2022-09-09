Brazil is no longer the country with the most expensive iPhone in the world | Cell

Turkey overtook Brazil in the ranking of countries with the most expensive iPhone in the world. The first place in the position was occupied by Brazil during several Apple launches, such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone SE 2022. The economic crisis accentuated by the pandemic is one of the reasons that explain the high price of the American giant’s products in the Eurasian country. In 2022 alone, the nation has already accumulated an inflation of 80%. With that, the iPhone 14 was announced in Turkey with the highest value in the world – in all available variants.
The survey was carried out through the portal nukeni, that annually carries out the research with the price of each iPhone model in several countries. The database used is the pricing established by Apple in the company’s official stores in each nation, already considering local taxes. The table was published by the specialized website 9to5 Mac.
What did the survey conclude?
Research has shown that Turkey has the most expensive iPhone 14 in the world in all available variants: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There, the simplest version of the iPhone 14 (with 128 GB of storage) costs US$ 1,458, equivalent to R$ 8,856. For comparison, the same product is available at Apple’s Brazilian store for R$ 7,599, so Brazil has the 2nd highest price of all.
The United States follows with the cheapest iPhone 14 (128 GB) in the world. The country ruled by Joe Biden sells the product for US$ 829, which gives R$ 4,274 in direct conversion. Then comes Japan, with a price very similar to the US: U$ 831.29 (R$ 4,320).
The most expensive Apple cell phones of 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB is sold in Turkey for the equivalent of R$16,339 against R$15,499 in Brazil and R$8,330 in the US.
High inflation in Turkey drives up the price of Apple products — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo
Why is the iPhone more expensive in Turkey?
Inflation in Turkey has reached 80% this year. Prices there rose after the central bank gradually cut the basic interest rate. As a result, the local currency, the lira, began to devalue. The serious economic crisis was also accentuated by the pandemic, which shrank the purchasing power of the population in several places in the world.
Last year, Apple had to stop selling products in the Eurasian country. The action took place after the loss of more than 15% of the value of products against the dollar in a space of hours. The iPhone was not the only product that became more expensive in Turkey. All devices and services marketed by the company had inflated prices.
Check the cheapest iPhone 14 price in the analyzed countries
Countries with the most expensive iPhone 14 (128 GB) in the world
|Position
|countries
|Price
|1st
|Turkey
|BRL 8,855.42
|2nd
|Brazil
|BRL 7,599.00
|3rd
|Hungary
|BRL 5,905.22
|4th
|Sweden
|BRL 5,833.08
|5th
|Denmark
|BRL 5,812.72
|6th
|Poland
|BRL 5,751.69
|7th
|Norway
|BRL 5,699.40
|8th
|Czech
|BRL 5,628.30
|9th
|Mexico
|BRL 5,479.35
|10th
|Finland
|BRL 5,411.70
|11th
|Portugal
|BRL 5,411.70
|12th
|Ireland
|BRL 5,359.61
|13th
|Italy
|BRL 5,359.61
|14th
|Netherlands
|BRL 5,307.53
|15th
|France
|BRL 5,307.53
|16th
|Belgium
|BRL 5,307.53
|17th
|Spain
|BRL 5,255.44
|18th
|India
|BRL 5,221.31
|19th
|Germany
|BRL 5,203.36
|20th
|Austria
|BRL 5,203.36
|21st
|Philippines
|BRL 5,198.29
|22nd
|Luxembourg
|BRL 5,132.10
|23rd
|UK
|BRL 5,086.39
|24th
|New Zealand
|BRL 5,041.59
|25th
|Canada
|BRL 5,028.55
|26th
|Switzerland
|BRL 4,987.47
|27th
|Australia
|BRL 4,917.15
|28th
|Malaysia
|BRL 4,865.39
|29th
|United Arab Emirates
|BRL 4,821.41
|30th
|Singapore
|BRL 4,816.50
|31st
|United States
|BRL 4,815.88
|32nd
|South Korea
|BRL 4,702.50
|33rd
|Taiwan
|BRL 4,701.29
|34th
|thailand
|BRL 4,698.78
|35th
|Canada
|BRL 4,591.29
|36th
|Hong Kong
|BRL 4,579.29
|37th
|China
|BRL 4,492.27
|38th
|Japan
|BRL 4,331.13
|39th
|United States
|BRL 4,319.18
with information from 9to5Mac, nukeni and G1
