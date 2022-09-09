Brie Larson Says Her “Fear of Failure” at Marvel Changed Her Life

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is already a fixture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After her debut in her solo film, the heroine made appearances in Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel.

Now she’s getting ready to show up again in her second solo film, the marvels, where he will share the spotlight with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

And her interpreter, Brie Larson, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, revealed that after she was cast as Captain Marvel, her fear of failure was what turned her into a fitness freak.

Brie revealed that she continues her intense tax training “Out of fear. pure fear. Fear of failure”because Marvel Studios didn’t know she was “an introvert with asthma, like they made a mistake”:

“I thought I should do my own stunts. They hired me and I was like, ‘They don’t know I’m an introvert with asthma, like, they made a mistake… I have to figure this out real quick.

But even though Larson was concerned about the physical demands of the role, she credits the actual training and the role of Captain Marvel for having “changed [ela] like person”:

“So I started training and learned that I was actually much stronger than I thought, and that my allergies were what was causing my asthma. So I just took allergy medicine. And I could lift heavy weights and it really transformed my life. And Captain Marvel has changed me as a person far more than I ever have. [teria pensado].”

It’s not new that long training and physical preparation are crucial to being a protagonist in a Marvel production, and it’s really cool to see that Brie Larson continues to dedicate herself a lot to the role (and herself).

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!