“But the information I learned…”

Palmeiras fans are apprehensive about the possibility of losing the striker Ron. The player can be sold to the Arab world for a lot of money and the deal has a deadline to have a definition: until the 15th, when the local transfer window closes. The sprinter is a very important part of coach Abel Ferreira’s work methodology.

At the end of the morning of this Friday (8), the journalist André Hernán brought news regarding the scenario. According to him, the final proposal could reach 18 million euros (R$93.1 million at current price). It’s a lot of money for any Brazilian club, but remembering that Palmeiras holds 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

“(…) It starts with 12, goes to 15 and can reach 18 million euros. This will be the deal. As the people from ESPN published there, from 12 to 15 (million euros), but the information that I found, I advanced this information, it in a negotiation, it can reach 18 million euros. Values ​​that we usually see clubs paying for younger players (…)”, said the reporter before continuing.

“(…) Ron is a 27 year old player, Ron is an experienced player. Ron is an extremely winning player. At Palmeiras, two Libertadores, Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil. (…) He is an important player, but he has aroused the interest of not only clubs in Arabia, but also MLS clubs, which have already sounded out Rony (…)”, added.

“(…) When we talk to Palmeiras, Palmeiras responds that they don’t have any official offer, of course, obviously, but the information I have is that they are aware of it. In the next few days, this official offer will arrive. (…) Upon arrival, President Leila, Anderson Barros, the board, will talk to Abel Ferreira to see if he releases or opens conversations (…)”, concluded.