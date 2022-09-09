Call of Duty Warzone Mobile announced with teaser and more details to be revealed soon

In the announcement message, the studio said it plans to bring more details at a Call of Duty-focused event next week.

After a series of rumors and leaks, Activision has officially revealed Call of Duty Warzone Mobile via a teaser.

The Call of Duty Next event will take place on the day september 15th and will bring details about Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, as well as news about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Check out the teaser below:

Activision announced in March that it was working on a mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone, its acclaimed free-to-play game released in 2020 and which attracted 100 million players in 13 months.

According to the company, Project Aurora, codenamed for the new mobile game, aims to bring friends, families and people around the world together to form a diverse global community of players in a high-quality, revolutionary and exciting battle royale experience.

The game entered closed alpha testing in May. Soon after, gameplay videos for Warzone Mobile were leaked, revealing that the battle royale will utilize the Verdansk map from the original console and PC version.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile is being developed by new studio Solid State, along with others like Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Digital Legends.

Activision has not given a release date, but the game is expected to arrive on Android and iOS in 2022.