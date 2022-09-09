Can I register with CadÚnico by cell phone: myth or truth?

Earlier this year, the Federal Government announced the launch of the Cadastro Único application (CadUnique). It is through this tool that families gain access to numerous information and services. You may not know it, but it is possible to pre-register in the system and even update the data on your cell phone.

According to the government, the app is a tool created to facilitate the registration and updating of data. The platform is available for download on Android and iOS devices. Just search for it and download for free.

Pre-registration in CadÚnico by cell phone

This is the only gateway to a series of social initiatives. We are referring here mainly to Auxílio Brasil, Vale-gás, Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC) and the Social Tariff for Electricity.

After downloading the application, the citizen must have a registration on the Gov.br platform to use it. If you still don’t have it, stay tuned and follow the steps below:

Access the Gov.br website and click on “enter”, in the upper right corner of the screen;

Enter your CPF and click on “continue”;

Check the box to agree to the terms and tap “continue”.

Choose between proceeding with the registration through the information of a bank account or press “try another way”,

If you choose the second option, answer the questions and tap “confirm”.

After all these steps, the portal sends a safety to the e-mail and mobile number registered by the citizen in the first steps. Then, just enter the code and create a password to start using.

After all this, it is already possible to return to CadÚnico to pre-register, but there is a detail: this is just the first step. After informing all the details via the app, the citizen has up to 120 days to go to a service center to provide the other necessary data.

In other words, although it is possible to make a prior registration through the app, the registration will only be finalized and will become valid when this face-to-face stage is completed.

The user can also update family information through the app. For example: change of address, birth or death. Other information available in the tool is the consultation of the Social Identification Number (NIS) and cadastral status, but there are many other services.