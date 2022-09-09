Captain America 4 | Updated movie logo seen at D23 Expo

Like the Daredevil series, Captain America: New World Order had an updated logo presented to the public at the opening of the series. D23 Expowith a small difference compared to the previous one.

This time, the traditional star is accompanied by the hero’s wings.

There are no plot details, but it is speculated that Sinthea Shmidt, or simply Sin (Sin), will be the main villain.

In the comics, Sin was created by JM DeMatteis and Ron Frenz, and is the biological daughter of the Red Skull. His first appearance took place in Captain America #290published in November 1983.

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.