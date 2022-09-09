Charles III inherits colossal throne and fortune

Charles III inherits the British throne from Elizabeth II, but also her late mother’s private fortune, a colossal property, but insufficient to rival the wealthiest Britons.

An immense part of Elizabeth II’s wealth will pass to Charles without the British state receiving a penny in inheritance taxes.

But the main royal wealth – the Crown’s possessions and the royal collection of arts and jewelry – belongs to the monarchy as an institution, and as such Charles will not benefit it in a private capacity.

In the age of transparency, nothing compels British monarchs to reveal their private finances.

However, according to the Sunday Times, Queen Elizabeth II had a personal fortune of £370 million in 2022 (5 million more than in 2021).

That amount put the monarch behind Harry Potter author JK Rowling and many British aristocrats, including the Duke of Westminster, 27 times her wealth.

“We have not included the Crown’s estates (valued at £11.5 billion) in the Queen’s fortune because she does not control them, as well as the royal collection of arts and jewelry worth £10 billion,” the authors explained. Rich List” from the Times.

The monarch also leaves an important portfolio of shares and a collection of stamps that according to the same source amounts to 100 million pounds, although “has not been immune to the volatility of the markets” in recent years.

His private fortune also includes the royal domain of Sandringham, jewelry, cars and the inheritance he received from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, better known as the “Queen Mother”.

And if Buckingham Palace, their London residence, and Windsor Castle are state property, Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s summer residence, and their home in Sandringham, where the royal family traditionally celebrates the holidays year, belonged to the Queen and will be bequeathed to Charles.

With a personal fortune of around £75 million, Charles has not been included in the list of the 1,000 richest people in the UK so far.

But that’s about to change, especially as the heir benefits from privileged treatment: unlike other Brits who inherit more than £325,000, he won’t have to pay 40% inheritance tax.

This privilege, which dates back to 1993, is intended to prevent that, if several monarchs die a few years apart, the king’s patrimony is volatilized, being reduced by 40% in each inheritance.

It must also guarantee the monarch’s financial independence from the state.

Upon ascending the throne, however, Charles will lose his income from the Duchy of Cornwall – which he has received since 1952 -, an inheritance from which the monarch’s eldest son benefits.

This domain will pass into the hands of Prince William, but Charles will take possession of another duchy, that of Lancaster, whose income covers the official expenses of the monarch and the royal family.

In addition, there will be the “concession to the sovereign”, the annual subsidy paid by the British State and which is set at 15% of the income generated by the Crown’s assets.

This amount, which in 2020-2021 amounted to £85.9 million, including £34.4 million for renovations to Buckingham Palace, allows for the payment of the salaries of the sovereign’s employees, the maintenance and management of the palaces, official travel and receptions.