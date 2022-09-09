check out the productions nominated for the award

Disclosure

Next Monday (12) takes place the awards ceremony of the 74th edition of the Emmy® Awards, one of the biggest awards in American entertainment, in which the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of the United States elects the series, miniseries and telefilms that most stood out within their categories.

This year, The Walt Disney Company received 147 Emmy® nominations, including productions available on star+. Check below which platform titles were nominated and take the opportunity to marathon them.

Only Murders in the Building – 17 nominations

Series | 2 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building” tells the story of three strangers who share an obsession with the true crime genre and who suddenly find themselves involved in a real-life crime. When a gruesome death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio – consisting of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) – begin to suspect murder and use their knowledge of true crime podcasts to investigate the case. But it doesn’t take long for the trio to realize that an assassin may be living among them and that they are therefore in danger. The series is up for 17 categories, including “Best Comedy Series” and “Best Actor in a Comedy Series” for Martin and Short. The two seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available exclusively on Star+.

Dopesick – 14 nominations

miniseries | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

From executive producer Danny Strong, and starring and produced by Michael Keaton, the platform-exclusive miniseries is inspired by bestselling author Beth Macy. The production takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction: from the Big Pharma boardrooms, through a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all odds, the heroes of this story will embark on an intense and thrilling journey to defeat the fearsome corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. “Dopesick” received 14 nominations, including major nominations such as: “Best Limited Series or Anthology” and “Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie” for Michael Keaton.

Pam & Tommy – 10 nominations

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

Set in the early days of the internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story behind the first sex tape to go viral, starring Pamela Anderson (Lily James, Yesterday) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier). The video, stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled electrician (Seth Rogen, The Unlikely Couple), went from clandestine VHS curiosity to become a worldwide sensation when it hit the web in 1997. A love story, criminal mischief and a tale. with a moral: all in one narrative. The original eight-episode miniseries explores the intersections of privacy, technology and fame, tracing the origins of the current reality era to a stolen tape seen by millions but destined to have an audience of just two. “Pam & Pammy” won 10 nominations, including: “Best Limited Series or Anthology”, “Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie” for Sebastian Stan and “Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie” for Lily James.

Abbott Elementary – 7 nominations

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

“Abbott Elementary” received 7 nominations, including “Best Comedy Series” and “Best Casting in a Comedy Series.” The production is a workplace comedy that follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers and an unfeeling principal who navigates Philadelphia’s public school system. Despite all the difficulties, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. While these amazing public servants may be outnumbered and under-resourced, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s attitude toward educating children.

What We Do in the Shadows – 7 nominations

Series | 3 seasons available exclusively on Star+

With 7 nominations, including “Best Comedy Series”, “What We Do in the Shadows” is based on the eponymous feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The series takes a documentary look at the lives of four vampires who have lived together for hundreds of years on Staten Island. In season three, the vampires gain more power and encounter the vampire from which all vampires are descended, a tempting mermaid, gargoyles, wolves, casinos in Atlantic City, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and lots of supernatural trivia.

The Dropout – 6 nominations

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

From executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” tells the story of the fraud of startup Theranos and American businesswoman Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), full of ambition and fame that ended in total disaster, showing how the world’s youngest billionaire, who started his fortune from scratch, lost everything overnight. With Seyfried’s brilliant performance, the production competes in 6 categories, including: “Best Limited Series or Anthology” and “Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie” for the actress.

Impeachment: American Crime Story – 5 nominations

Series | Season available exclusively on Star+

“American Crime Story: Impeachment” is the third season of the award-winning “American Crime Story” franchise and focuses on the epic events of American history. The season received 5 Emmy® nominations, and examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a US president in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and changing media landscapes. Margo Martindale (Lucianne Goldberg), Edie Falco (Hilary Clinton) and Clive Owen (Bill Clinton) complete the cast.

Atlanta – 3 nominations

Series | 2 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Set almost entirely in Europe, the series features the story of two cousins ​​- Earn (Donald Glover) and Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) – who dream of making a name for themselves in the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families. families. “Atlanta” received 3 nominations, including “Best Actor in a Comedy Series” for Glover.

McCartney 3, 2, 1 – 3 nominations

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

“McCartney 3,2,1” was nominated for 3 awards and is a documentary miniseries starring Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin. The six-part series features the duo discussing McCartney’s career, from the Beatles and Wings to his time as a solo artist. Through testimonials, photos and videos, the production presents stories about the musician’s personal and professional relationships, which served as inspiration for several compositions.

American Horror Story: Double Feature – 2 nominations

Series |Season available exclusively on Star+

The tenth part of the award-winning anthology created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk received 2 Emmy® nominations. Through an asylum, a witches’ den, a macabre traveling show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself, the series generated millions of shocks, scares and screams, and inspired legions of fans to guess what terrors the next chapter would bring.

American Horror Stories – 2 nominations

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

“American Horror Stories” is inspired by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series “American Horror Story”. The production nominated in 2 categories brings a different horror story in each episode.

How I Met Your Father – 2 nominations

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) tells her son how she met her father: a story that takes us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her group of friends are in the time to discover who they are, what they want from life. and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limited options. “How I Met Your Father” competes in 2 categories and even won the award for “Best Multi-Camera Image Editing in a Comedy Series” for the last episode of season 1, entitled “Timing is Everything”.

9-1-1: Lone Star – 1 nomination

Series |3 seasons available exclusively on Star+

“9-1-1: Lone Star” received 1 nomination and follows a brigade from New York, who, along with his son, moves to Austin, where he must try to balance the duties of saving those who are in a moment of great vulnerability. and solve the problems of your own life.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie – 1 nomination

Movie | Available exclusively on Star+

The newly released animation tells the story of the Belchers family, whose summer plans are ruined by a crater that opens in front of Bob’s Burger (the family restaurant), after an incident with a broken water pipe. After this run of bad luck, Linda and Bob battle it out, looking for ways to keep the establishment running while their children look for ways to solve an interesting mystery that could save the restaurant. “Bob’s Burgers: The Movie” is nominated for the “Best Animated Program” award.

Candy: A Story of Passion and Crime – 1 nomination

miniseries | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

Set in Texas in 1980, the miniseries revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), a mother and housewife who seems to have everything socially expected: a good husband, two children and a beautiful house. Candy even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort starts to build inside her, her actions call for a little freedom. The production, which arrived in August on Star+, received 1 Emmy® nomination.

The Simpsons – 1 nomination

Series | 33 seasons available exclusively on Star+

The iconic animation revolves around the eponymous family who live in the city of Springfield, in an unnamed American state. The father, Homer, is not your typical family man. A nuclear power plant employee, he does his best to run his family, but he often finds himself being run. The family also includes affectionate blue-haired mother Marge, troublemaker son Bart, talented daughter Lisa and baby Maggie. This year, “The Simpsons” is up for the “Best Animated Program” award.

This Is Us – 1 nomination

Series | 6 seasons available exclusively on Star+

The Pearson family history begins in 1979, the day triplets Jack, Kate and Randall arrive home from the maternity ward. Revelations about Jack and Rebecca’s parents come in moments of love, but also of pain, and forever shape everyone’s lives. “This Is Us” received 1 nomination for “Best Original Music and Lyrics” for the episode “Day of the Wedding”.

In the Name of Heaven – 1 nomination

miniseries | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

The miniseries revolves around the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar Jones) and her daughter, in the Salt Lake Valley suburb of Utah, in the year 1984. The plot unfolds as Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates the events that took place in the Lafferty family. During his searches, Jeb discovers hidden truths about the origins of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The consequences of his discovery will make him, a devout Mormon, begin to question his own faith. “In the Name of Heaven” is up for “Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or TV Movie” for Andrew Garfield.