Clairvoyant sets the result of Grêmio x Vasco for Série B 2022

Next Sunday (11), the Arena will host a direct confrontation for the Immortal in Serie B. Grêmio x Vasco face each other for the 29th round of the championship, at 16:00, in Porto Alegre. The visionary Vitor Pinheiro made predictions last Thursday night (8) about how the match between the two clubs will be and left the Grêmio fan apprehensive.

What the fortune teller saw in the forecast was Tricolor and Vasco starting the match with very confused energy, which could cause a bad start to the game. Renato Portaluppi’s team will have great wear due to the fact that many of their offensive attempts do not work. The opponent will have great difficulties due to the confusion of the team on the field since the beginning of the game in the Arena.

Grêmio x Vasco: Tricolor with more movement and finding itself in the game

In the predictions about Grêmio in the match next Sunday, Vitor said he saw a team with a lot of movement and changes, which helps for the team to find itself on the field after starting badly. Vasco will change his way of playing and achieve stability within the duel, with better improvements than Tricolor. Due to the difficulties of the two teams, the energy seen by the seer is a draw.

The number for the Grêmio team is 24 or 6, valid for the minutes in either of the two teams or any player who has this number on their shirt. The numbering of Vasco da Gama seen in the cards by the fortune teller was 34 or 7, valid for the minutes or any player who wears this shirt in the team.

Check out the video of the prediction of Grêmio x Vasco: