Club World Cup 2022: FIFA plans to host tournament in the US in 2023 | international football

According to the newspaper “AS”, FIFA is studying the possibility of holding this year’s edition of the Club World Cup in the United States in February 2023. Officially, the entity has not yet commented on when (or if it takes place) the competition, which will have the presence of Real Madrid, current champions of the Champions, and Flamengo or Athletico-PR, who decide the Libertadores in October.

According to the publication, FIFA is looking forward to the week of February 6-12 next year for the Club World Cup semi-finals and final. Tournament that involves, in addition to the champions of South America and Europe, all winners from other continents, in addition to a representative of the host country.

Speaking of the host country, the United States would have “competition” from China and the United Arab Emirates for the realization of the competition whose current winner is Chelsea, who beat Palmeiras in the decision.

One week before the Champions League

These potential dates fall just before the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, which takes place on February 14 and 15.

On the other hand, the alleged dates coincide with matches in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey in Spain. However, if Real Madrid qualify for this stage, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) would be willing to change its calendar as Real Madrid are looking for an unprecedented sixth world title and, therefore, the FIFA tournament has a importance for the merengue club (and, by the way, for Spanish football).