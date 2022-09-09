Cuesta projects Botafogo’s duel against América-MG with a full house: ‘We hope to repay this support on the field’

O Botafogo must have massive support from his fans in next Sunday’s game against America-MG, at 11 am, at Nilton Santos Stadium. More than 23,000 tickets have already been sold and the expectation is that at least 30,000 alvinegros will be present.

In an interview with Botafogo TV, the defender Victor Cuesta talked about the expectation of seeing the stadium full once again and recalled that it is necessary to improve the team’s record at home in the Brazilian championship.

– It is another difficult game, but I believe and I am sure that we are evolving. We want to make fans happy at home. We know that the stadium will be full and we hope to repay that support on the field – said Cuesta.

With the squad strengthened after the second window, Botafogo showed that it can have a more regular campaign and comes packed with the great victory over Fortaleza in the last round, away from home.

– We are always fighting, giving ourselves to the maximum, that has never been lacking, regardless of not having achieved some results. Little by little we get to know each other, getting along with the arrival of new companions. We hope to work hard to give our best and achieve a winning streak,” added Cuesta.