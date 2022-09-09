Disney+: Movies and series beyond Marvel and Star Wars – 09/09/2022 – Illustrated

This is the edition of Maratonar, the newsletter of Sheet that helps you find yourself in the midst of so many options for series and movies on streaming. Do you want to receive it every Friday in your email? sign up below.

marathon A guide with tips for movies and series to watch on streaming

This week, Disney+ Day was celebrated. Yes, they already have a date, September 8th, and to celebrate it, they run subscription promotions and save big releases.

This year, the main news announced were the new live-action “Pinocchio” (with Tom Hanks and without Roberto Benigni, amen), the recently released “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the animated series “Cars on the Road “, a derivative of Pixar’s “Cars”.

But, despite supporting itself on the Marvel/Star Wars/animation tripod, the Hollywood giant’s streaming has good options in the catalog, far from heroes and lightsabers. See some of them in the selection below.

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Classic adventure, based on Jules Verne’s bestseller, the film is set in 1868, when reports of ships being destroyed by an alleged sea monster are spread. In this scenario, a professor answers the call of the American government and embarks with a crew to check if the monster is real or if it’s all fake news. The “Avengers” generation may find special effects funny, but in 1955, the film won an Oscar in the category. The cast includes Kirk Douglas, Peter Lorre, James Mason and Paul Lukas. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (127 min.)

Amazing years

Forget the high school dramas by Kevin Arnold, Winnie Cooper and company, or the opening with “With a Little Help From My Friends”. The 1960s continue, but the point of this remake was to shift the focus to a middle-class black family, which allows for an approach involving racial issues that still reverberate in the US. The young protagonist is now Dean Williams (Elisha Williams), who tries to survive racial integration at his school in Alabama. The assassination of Martin Luther King serves as a backdrop for the first few episodes — all are short, under 25 minutes, and, as in the original, mix drama and humor. The voiceover remains one of the show’s charms, now with more sarcasm, courtesy of Don Cheadle. Read Luciana Coelho’s review on Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (13 of 22 episodes)



Cruella

Fun version of the origin of the famous villain of “101 Dalmatians”. Here, Cruella also serves as Estella, a young orphan who grows up applying small scams in London in the early 1970s, but without distancing herself from the fashion world, her big dream. Her creativity catches the attention of the region’s main designer, the vixen Baronesa, who always walks alongside her Dalmatian dogs. Gradually, Cruella discovers that her past is intertwined with that of the stylist. In addition to the good performances of the two Emmas (Stone is Cruella and Thompson is the Baroness), the film has a delicious soundtrack. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (134 min.)

Duel of titans

In the early 1970s, a high school in Virginia (USA) that had only white students began to promote racial integration, which provoked protests among students, teachers and residents. Black coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) is also hired for the football team, pride of the city, which tries to make black and white players bond during a stormy season. One of the good football movies, inspired by true history.



Available on Disney+ (113 min.)

Edward Scissor Hands

A door-to-door cosmetics saleswoman (Dianne Wiest) accidentally encounters young Edward (Johnny Depp), an innocent boy who was abandoned in a castle and who has blades for his fingers. He moves in with the saleswoman’s family and ends up falling in love with their teenage daughter (Winona Ryder), which leads him into dangerous situations. The film has a fable tone, but with the signature of the always eccentric Tim Burton.



Available on Disney+ (105 min.)

The Chosen (series)

Not to be confused with Philip Kaufman’s 1983 film of the same name. Produced by Nat Geo, legend has it that this is the first series canceled by Disney+. Both the feature and the series are inspired by the work of Tom Wolfe, which tells the story of the American space race in the 1960s during the Cold War. With more time, the eight episodes detail the creation of NASA, the various American struggles in the dispute with the Soviets and the rivalry between astronauts John Glenn and Alan Shepard.



Available on Disney+ (1 season, 8 episodes)

Bonus Tip: Project Mercury – The Chosen Seven

There is no shortage of documentaries depicting American space exploration on the National Geographic tab (one of the tabs on Disney+). One of them is this “Mercury Project”, which tells the story of the first astronauts chosen to start the space project, the group of “The Elect”. But there is also “Apollo – Mission to the Moon” or the series “Towards the Stars”, in six episodes.



Available on Disney+ (90 min.)

While you were Sleeping

A lonely subway worker, Lucy dreams of having a perfect relationship with Peter, a passenger she sees daily but has never spoken to. Everything changes the day she witnesses an attempted robbery that ends with Peter falling over the tracks. She manages to save him, but he falls into a coma. The confusion increases with the arrival of the victim’s family, including her brother, who begins flirting with Lucy. This Christmas romantic comedy released in far-off 1995 tested Sandra Bullock’s strength as the lead — and it worked. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (103 min.)



Free Soil

With truly incredible scenes, the documentary shows the physical and mental preparation of climber Alex Honnold to climb the feared El Capitán wall, 975 meters long, without any protective equipment or rope. The film won the Oscar for the category in 2019. Read the review at Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (100 min.)



Get Back

Director Peter Jackson, of “The Lord of the Rings” hexalogy, takes more than 50 hours of images and another 200 of audio to assemble this documentary series in three episodes, which add up to just under 8 hours of final cut. The record follows the final moments of the Beatles, in January 1969, when Paul, John, George and Ringo rehearsed – with moments of tension – for what would be a TV show, which was soon discarded. The last episode, featuring the famous show on the roof of the group’s record company, was shown recently in some Imax rooms. Read the review on Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (3 episodes)

queen of katwe

Long before the success of “The Queen’s Gambit”, Disney had already produced this other story of a chess player – but based on a true story. Orphaned by her father, a young woman from a poor region of Uganda does everything she can to fulfill her dream of becoming a world-class chess player. Read the review on Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (124 min.)



Walt Behind the Scenes by Mary Poppins

After several attempts, Walt Disney (Tom Hanks) seems to finally be able to adapt the book “Mary Poppins”, whose reticent author, PL Travers (Emma Thompson), can sell the rights to get out of a financial crisis. However, she insists on barring several changes proposed by the studio. While following the struggles of Disney and Travers around the adaptation, the film also recovers the writer’s own childhood in flashback, the main source of inspiration for the work. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available on Disney+ (125 min.)

What’s new

The House of Spirits

This drama with a super cast also arrives now on Star+, which was highly anticipated in Brazil at the time of its release, in 1993, despite having a cold reception by the critics. Inspired by the homonymous novel by Isabel Allende, it brings the 50-year story of a family in Chile, from the 1920s, through the revolution. Among the characters is the rustic and sexist patriarch (Jeremy Irons) and his wife (Meryl Streep), who has paranormal visions. Directed by Bille August, it also includes Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas and Winona Ryder. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available on Star+ and HBO Max (146 min.)

I passed by here

A young rebel breaks into rich people’s homes at night and paints the words “I passed by here” on the walls. However, upon entering the mansion of a retired judge, he finds something he shouldn’t and tries to get the attention of the police, with unexpected consequences. This good English thriller from Netflix with familiar faces — like Hugh Bonneville (the patriarch of “Downton Abbey”) and George MacKay (“1917”) — isn’t quite a “Psycho,” but it does have some good, unexpected twists.



Available on Netflix (110 min.)

Psychosis

Speaking of which, the cult of 1960, one of Alfred Hitchcock’s main titles, has just entered the Star+ catalog. In the black and white film, after stealing $40,000 from the firm she works for, a woman runs away and, to take shelter from a storm, goes to spend the night at a roadside motel. There, she meets Norman Bates, a young man of strange interests who talks a lot about his mother.



Available on Star+ (109 min.)

tip for free

double lives

Not much adept at the digital world, a Parisian editor receives a manuscript from an old friend, which addresses a past affair with a celebrity. While he is reticent about the work’s content, his wife, a theater actress, thinks the work should be published. 2018 film by Olivier Assayas with Juliette Binoche. Read the movie review at Sheet.



Available at Sesc Digital Cinema at Home, free of charge, until 7/10, and, for subscribers, at Prime Video (107 min.)