Drew Barrymore carries 1 of these $7 lip balms in ‘every pocket’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We can’t help but be excited for autumn. We’re looking forward to pumpkin spice and everything from colorful leaves to freshly baked pies. However, we are not in total denial. We know that there are some dubious factors that come with the changing of the seasons as well.

While cooler weather can mean fluffy layers and hot drinks, it also means dry skin – especially when it comes to our lips. We don’t know anyone who doesn’t deal with chapped lips in the cold, and sometimes the pain can be so intense, it hurts to even smile! There are so many useless lip balms out there that we would definitely consider spending a lot to fix the problem, but Drew Barrymore may have seriously changed our mind!

This lip balm was featured in Drew’s Little Yellow Book, which is “Drew’s personal guide to his favorite things to wear, watch, read, see, eat, buy, listen to, and more.” For a fall-themed must-have round, the actress and talk show host made sure to introduce this lesser-known lipstick. Here’s what the site had to say about the affordable find:

“Drew’s dermatologist drew attention to this. Drew wears a lot of lipstick at work, and it relieves her of a lot of product overload!”

“It’s important even in dry seasons to make sure your lips are hydrated (and kissable)! According to the brand, it is hypoallergenic and works with sensitive skin! This CortiBalm is a fur staple for Drew – she throws one in each pocket!”

This intensive, medicated treatment may be the warrior you need to fight the vehement return of cold chapped lips. It claims to fight flaking, cracking, cracking and burns as well, as well as providing cold sore relief and even helping to alleviate the symptoms of psoriasis and eczema. It’s designed to make a difference even “when nothing else can do the trick”!

This hypoallergenic formula features a simple blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil and 1% hydrocortisone. Hydrocortisone can stop the inflammatory cycle and stop the pain so your lips can find comfort again. Meanwhile, there are no harsh chemicals, additives, flavors or dyes. Only the good stuff!

