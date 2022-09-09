Drew Barrymore carries 1 of these $7 lip balms in ‘every pocket’

We can’t help but be excited for autumn. We’re looking forward to pumpkin spice and everything from colorful leaves to freshly baked pies. However, we are not in total denial. We know that there are some dubious factors that come with the changing of the seasons as well.

While cooler weather can mean fluffy layers and hot drinks, it also means dry skin – especially when it comes to our lips. We don’t know anyone who doesn’t deal with chapped lips in the cold, and sometimes the pain can be so intense, it hurts to even smile! There are so many useless lip balms out there that we would definitely consider spending a lot to fix the problem, but Drew Barrymore may have seriously changed our mind!

Look!

Get Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm for just $7 on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of publication date, September 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This lip balm was featured in Drew’s Little Yellow Book, which is “Drew’s personal guide to his favorite things to wear, watch, read, see, eat, buy, listen to, and more.” For a fall-themed must-have round, the actress and talk show host made sure to introduce this lesser-known lipstick. Here’s what the site had to say about the affordable find:

“Drew’s dermatologist drew attention to this. Drew wears a lot of lipstick at work, and it relieves her of a lot of product overload!”

“It’s important even in dry seasons to make sure your lips are hydrated (and kissable)! According to the brand, it is hypoallergenic and works with sensitive skin! This CortiBalm is a fur staple for Drew – she throws one in each pocket!”

Look!

This intensive, medicated treatment may be the warrior you need to fight the vehement return of cold chapped lips. It claims to fight flaking, cracking, cracking and burns as well, as well as providing cold sore relief and even helping to alleviate the symptoms of psoriasis and eczema. It’s designed to make a difference even “when nothing else can do the trick”!

This hypoallergenic formula features a simple blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil and 1% hydrocortisone. Hydrocortisone can stop the inflammatory cycle and stop the pain so your lips can find comfort again. Meanwhile, there are no harsh chemicals, additives, flavors or dyes. Only the good stuff!

Look!

read article

Looking for something else? Buy more from Dr. Dan here and explore more lip balms and moisturizers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s daily deals for more great finds!

Didn't shop? Check out some of our other favorites below:

  • The Best CC Creams to Give You a Flawless Complexion – Starting at $12
  • 15 best folding treadmills for small spaces in 2022
  • The best self-tanners for pale skin that won't turn you bright orange

This post is brought to you by the Shop With Us team at Us Weekly. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services that our readers may find interesting and useful, such as wedding guest clothes, bags, plus size swimsuits, women’s sneakers, bridal stylers, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. . The selection of products and services, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by Us Weekly or any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team can receive products from manufacturers for testing free of charge. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and purchase the product featured in an article. This does not determine our decision as to whether a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We appreciate your comments on [email protected] Happy shopping!

