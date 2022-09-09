Eman Esfandi joins the cast of the series as Ezra Bridger

The actor Eman Esfandiin King Richard: Creating Championswas cast as Ezra Bridger in the series Ahsokaproduction of the universe Star Wars for the Disney+. The character had already appeared in the animations Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: Force of Fate. [via THR]

The series centers on Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), a character who made his first live-action appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian, in the second season. The production will have a script (and direction of some episodes) by Dave Filonicreator of the title character, who debuted in the George Lucas in animation The Clone Wars and was also the creator of Rebels.

In addition to Dawson, Ahsoka will also have Hayden Christensen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno.

Ahsoka comes to Disney+ in 2023.

